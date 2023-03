Built between 1600 and 1613, this chapel sits on the Plateau de Grâce, a wooded, 100m-high hill about 2km west of the Vieux Bassin. The area offers great views of the Seine estuary, Le Havre, Honfleur and the Pont de Normandie.

The atmospheric interior features maritime elements (including several model boats strung from the ceiling and below a few stained-glass windows).