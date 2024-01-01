Løve Mølle

If you've been to Hell (Norway), Bum (Azerbaijan) and Silly (Belgium), why not get more positive and take a town-sign selfie with your beloved at Løve, in western Zealand. Come on a summer Tuesday or Thursday and there's the added bonus of visiting the wonderful, fully functioning 1881 Løve Mølle windmill. As the sails spin, miller Henning Vingborg tells the jokes.

