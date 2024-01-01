If you've been to Hell (Norway), Bum (Azerbaijan) and Silly (Belgium), why not get more positive and take a town-sign selfie with your beloved at Løve, in western Zealand. Come on a summer Tuesday or Thursday and there's the added bonus of visiting the wonderful, fully functioning 1881 Løve Mølle windmill. As the sails spin, miller Henning Vingborg tells the jokes.
Løve Mølle
Zealand
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
14.48 MILES
Some 18km long and incorporating a suspension bridge that's arguably as elegant as the Golden Gate, the Storebælt link is a remarkable piece of…
6.46 MILES
This new centre provides access to the world's richest Viking gold-find site, at what was an important ritual centre a millennium ago. Of course the…
19.63 MILES
Justifying a visit to otherwise forgettable Ringsted, this huge church is packed with fascinating features, which the remarkably knowledgeable caretaker…
11.05 MILES
Interring several Danish royals, this church within the Sorø Akademi grounds has a simple, harmonious interior brightened by medieval frescoes and…
6.32 MILES
One of Zealand's most important Viking Age sites, this large ring fortress dates to AD 980. It is essentially a perfectly circular raised earthwork, 300m…
27.1 MILES
In this fascinating experimental archaeology centre, enthusiastic re-enactors use ancient technology to test out various theories: how many people does it…
26.64 MILES
Vikingemuseet Ladby, 6km southwest of Kerteminde, preserves the site of the only known Viking-era ship grave in Denmark. The key site is hidden within a…
23.16 MILES
The castle in the heart of Nyborg town was an important royal palace from the 13th century up until 1560, and it was here that Denmark's first…
Nearby Zealand attractions
6.25 MILES
The reception area acts as a small but informative museum explaining how the ring fort Trelleborg was built, occupied and abandoned. Displays include…
6.32 MILES
One of Zealand's most important Viking Age sites, this large ring fortress dates to AD 980. It is essentially a perfectly circular raised earthwork, 300m…
6.46 MILES
This new centre provides access to the world's richest Viking gold-find site, at what was an important ritual centre a millennium ago. Of course the…
10.9 MILES
Stroll Sorø Akademi's western gardens to find a tricorn-hatted bronze figure whose plinth rises above two toga-sporting thespian nymphs. The statue…
10.97 MILES
Immediately west of Klosterporten, Ridehuset is one of the Sorø Akademi site's original buildings, first erected by Christian IV to stable the horses and…
10.97 MILES
Housed in a handsome half-timbered former inn dating from 1625, Sorø Museum showcases an eclectic booty of regional artefacts, including ancient pottery…
10.97 MILES
Flaunting an award-winning extension by Copenhagen-based architects Lundgaard & Tranberg, Sorø Kunstmuseum has regularly changing exhibitions of art both…
10.99 MILES
Klosterporten is said to be the oldest still-inhabited gatehouse in Denmark. Once the portal to the Sorø monastery and now the northern entrance to Sorø…