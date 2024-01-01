Riding School

Prague

The castle's former horse-riding school is used as a venue for temporary exhibitions on various subjects, from architectural history to modern art.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Gothic towers of Prague's St Vitus's Cathedral. The cathedral is the largest and the most important church in the city.

    St Vitus Cathedral

    0.15 MILES

    Built over a time span of almost 600 years, St Vitus is one of the most richly endowed cathedrals in central Europe. It is pivotal to the religious and…

  • Charles bridge looking towards the Old Town Sq.

    Charles Bridge

    0.65 MILES

    Strolling across Charles Bridge is everybody’s favourite Prague activity. However, by 9am it’s a 500m-long fairground, with an army of tourists squeezing…

  • View of Prague castle and Charles Bridge; Shutterstock ID 83097769; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: POI imagery for LP.com

    Prague Castle

    0.18 MILES

    Prague’s most popular attraction. Looming above the Vltava's left bank, its serried ranks of spires, towers and palaces dominate the city centre like a…

  • Facade of Jewish Ceremonial Hall in Prague, Czech Republic; Shutterstock ID 95823832; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Sights

    Prague Jewish Museum

    0.91 MILES

    This museum consists of six Jewish monuments clustered together in Josefov: the Maisel Synagogue; the Pinkas Synagogue; the Spanish Synagogue; the Klaus…

  • Globes and bookshelves in Theology Hall, Strahov Monastery.

    Strahov Library

    0.6 MILES

    Strahov Library is the largest monastic library in the country, with two magnificent baroque halls dating from the 17th and 18th centuries. You can peek…

  • Municipal House

    Municipal House

    1.37 MILES

    Prague’s most exuberantly art-nouveau building is a labour of love, with every detail of its design and decoration carefully considered, and every…

  • Natiuonal Vitkov Monument in Prague; Shutterstock ID 594225362; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: POI update for Prague destination page

    National Monument

    2.32 MILES

    While this monument's massive functionalist structure has all the elegance of a nuclear power station, the interior is a spectacular extravaganza of…

  • Baroque building facades, Wenceslas Square.

    Wenceslas Square

    1.5 MILES

    More a broad boulevard than a typical European city square, Wenceslas Square has witnessed a great deal of Czech history – a giant Mass was held here…

Nearby Prague attractions

1. Falconer's House

0.01 MILES

For those with a particular interest in falconry, the latest exhibition to open at Prague Castle is a 17th-century falconer's house located near the…

2. Royal Garden

0.11 MILES

A gate on the northern side of Prague Castle leads to the Powder Bridge (Prašný most; 1540), which spans the Stag Moat and leads to the Royal Garden,…

3. Prague Castle Picture Gallery

0.11 MILES

The same Swedish army that looted the famous bronzes in the Wallenstein Garden in 1648 also nicked Rudolf II’s art treasures. This gallery in the castle's…

4. Powder Tower

0.12 MILES

A passage to the north of St Vitus Cathedral leads to the Powder Tower, also called Mihulka, which was built in the 15th century as part of the castle’s…

5. Ball-Game House

0.14 MILES

The most beautiful of the Royal Garden’s buildings is the Ball-Game House, a masterpiece of Renaissance sgraffito built in 1569, where the Habsburgs once…

6. St Vitus Cathedral

0.15 MILES

Built over a time span of almost 600 years, St Vitus is one of the most richly endowed cathedrals in central Europe. It is pivotal to the religious and…

7. Šternberg Palace

0.15 MILES

The baroque Šternberg Palace is home to the National Gallery’s collection of European art from ancient Greece and Rome up to the 18th century, including…