The castle's former horse-riding school is used as a venue for temporary exhibitions on various subjects, from architectural history to modern art.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Prague attractions
0.01 MILES
For those with a particular interest in falconry, the latest exhibition to open at Prague Castle is a 17th-century falconer's house located near the…
0.11 MILES
A gate on the northern side of Prague Castle leads to the Powder Bridge (Prašný most; 1540), which spans the Stag Moat and leads to the Royal Garden,…
3. Prague Castle Picture Gallery
0.11 MILES
The same Swedish army that looted the famous bronzes in the Wallenstein Garden in 1648 also nicked Rudolf II’s art treasures. This gallery in the castle's…
0.12 MILES
A passage to the north of St Vitus Cathedral leads to the Powder Tower, also called Mihulka, which was built in the 15th century as part of the castle’s…
0.14 MILES
The most beautiful of the Royal Garden’s buildings is the Ball-Game House, a masterpiece of Renaissance sgraffito built in 1569, where the Habsburgs once…
0.15 MILES
Built over a time span of almost 600 years, St Vitus is one of the most richly endowed cathedrals in central Europe. It is pivotal to the religious and…
0.15 MILES
The baroque Šternberg Palace is home to the National Gallery’s collection of European art from ancient Greece and Rome up to the 18th century, including…
8. Great South Tower of St Vitus Cathedral
0.16 MILES
The cathedral's bell tower was left unfinished in the 15th century; its soaring Gothic lines are capped by a Renaissance gallery added in the late 16th…