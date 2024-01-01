Plečník Monolith

Prague

LoginSave

A noteworthy feature near St Vitus Cathedral is a 16m-tall granite monolith dedicated to the victims of WWI, designed by Slovene architect Jože Plečník in 1928.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Gothic towers of Prague's St Vitus's Cathedral. The cathedral is the largest and the most important church in the city.

    St Vitus Cathedral

    0.05 MILES

    Built over a time span of almost 600 years, St Vitus is one of the most richly endowed cathedrals in central Europe. It is pivotal to the religious and…

  • Charles bridge looking towards the Old Town Sq.

    Charles Bridge

    0.5 MILES

    Strolling across Charles Bridge is everybody’s favourite Prague activity. However, by 9am it’s a 500m-long fairground, with an army of tourists squeezing…

  • View of Prague castle and Charles Bridge; Shutterstock ID 83097769; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: POI imagery for LP.com

    Prague Castle

    0.09 MILES

    Prague’s most popular attraction. Looming above the Vltava's left bank, its serried ranks of spires, towers and palaces dominate the city centre like a…

  • Facade of Jewish Ceremonial Hall in Prague, Czech Republic; Shutterstock ID 95823832; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Sights

    Prague Jewish Museum

    0.81 MILES

    This museum consists of six Jewish monuments clustered together in Josefov: the Maisel Synagogue; the Pinkas Synagogue; the Spanish Synagogue; the Klaus…

  • Globes and bookshelves in Theology Hall, Strahov Monastery.

    Strahov Library

    0.58 MILES

    Strahov Library is the largest monastic library in the country, with two magnificent baroque halls dating from the 17th and 18th centuries. You can peek…

  • Municipal House

    Municipal House

    1.25 MILES

    Prague’s most exuberantly art-nouveau building is a labour of love, with every detail of its design and decoration carefully considered, and every…

  • Natiuonal Vitkov Monument in Prague; Shutterstock ID 594225362; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: POI update for Prague destination page

    National Monument

    2.22 MILES

    While this monument's massive functionalist structure has all the elegance of a nuclear power station, the interior is a spectacular extravaganza of…

  • Baroque building facades, Wenceslas Square.

    Wenceslas Square

    1.35 MILES

    More a broad boulevard than a typical European city square, Wenceslas Square has witnessed a great deal of Czech history – a giant Mass was held here…

View more attractions

Nearby Prague attractions

1. St George Slaying the Dragon

0.01 MILES

Standing in Prague Castle's third courtyard is a copy of a 14th-century bronze figure of St George slaying the dragon; the original is on display in the…

3. St Vitus Treasury

0.04 MILES

On the right of the Second Courtyard, the Chapel of the Holy Cross (1763) houses the St Vitus Treasury, a spectacular collection of ecclesiastical bling…

4. Old Royal Palace

0.05 MILES

The Old Royal Palace is one of the oldest parts of Prague Castle, dating from 1135. It was originally used only by Czech princesses, but from the 13th to…

5. St Vitus Cathedral

0.05 MILES

Built over a time span of almost 600 years, St Vitus is one of the most richly endowed cathedrals in central Europe. It is pivotal to the religious and…

6. South Gardens

0.07 MILES

This terrace garden offers superb views across the rooftops of Malá Strana and permits a peek into the back garden of the British embassy. There are…

7. Prague Castle Picture Gallery

0.08 MILES

The same Swedish army that looted the famous bronzes in the Wallenstein Garden in 1648 also nicked Rudolf II’s art treasures. This gallery in the castle's…

8. Story of Prague Castle

0.08 MILES

Housed in the Gothic vaults beneath the Old Royal Palace, this huge and impressive collection of artefacts ranks alongside the Lobkowicz Palace as one of…