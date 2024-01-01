Lindt Building

Prague

Designed by Ludvík Kysela in 1927, the Lindt Building is one of the Czech Republic’s earliest examples of functionalist architecture.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Gothic towers of Prague's St Vitus's Cathedral. The cathedral is the largest and the most important church in the city.

    St Vitus Cathedral

    1.15 MILES

    Built over a time span of almost 600 years, St Vitus is one of the most richly endowed cathedrals in central Europe. It is pivotal to the religious and…

  • Charles bridge looking towards the Old Town Sq.

    Charles Bridge

    0.66 MILES

    Strolling across Charles Bridge is everybody’s favourite Prague activity. However, by 9am it’s a 500m-long fairground, with an army of tourists squeezing…

  • View of Prague castle and Charles Bridge; Shutterstock ID 83097769; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: POI imagery for LP.com

    Prague Castle

    1.11 MILES

    Prague’s most popular attraction. Looming above the Vltava's left bank, its serried ranks of spires, towers and palaces dominate the city centre like a…

  • Facade of Jewish Ceremonial Hall in Prague, Czech Republic; Shutterstock ID 95823832; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Sights

    Prague Jewish Museum

    0.49 MILES

    This museum consists of six Jewish monuments clustered together in Josefov: the Maisel Synagogue; the Pinkas Synagogue; the Spanish Synagogue; the Klaus…

  • Globes and bookshelves in Theology Hall, Strahov Monastery.

    Strahov Library

    1.58 MILES

    Strahov Library is the largest monastic library in the country, with two magnificent baroque halls dating from the 17th and 18th centuries. You can peek…

  • Municipal House

    Municipal House

    0.33 MILES

    Prague’s most exuberantly art-nouveau building is a labour of love, with every detail of its design and decoration carefully considered, and every…

  • Natiuonal Vitkov Monument in Prague; Shutterstock ID 594225362; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: POI update for Prague destination page

    National Monument

    1.21 MILES

    While this monument's massive functionalist structure has all the elegance of a nuclear power station, the interior is a spectacular extravaganza of…

  • Baroque building facades, Wenceslas Square.

    Wenceslas Square

    0.21 MILES

    More a broad boulevard than a typical European city square, Wenceslas Square has witnessed a great deal of Czech history – a giant Mass was held here…

Nearby Prague attractions

1. Cubist Lamp Post

0.03 MILES

Angular but slightly chunky, made from striated concrete – the world's only cubist lamp post is passed by many and overlooked by most. It's a 1913 work by…

2. Koruna Palace

0.04 MILES

An art-nouveau design by Antonín Pfeiffer, this shopping centre and office block has a tower topped with a crown of pearls. Note its tiny but charming…

3. Church of Our Lady of the Snows

0.05 MILES

This Gothic church at the northern end of Wenceslas Square was begun in the 14th century by Charles IV, but only the chancel was ever completed, which…

4. Na Příkopě

0.08 MILES

Na Příkopě (On the Moat) – along with Revoluční (Revolution), 28.října (28 October 1918; Czechoslovak Independence Day) and Národní třída (National Ave) –…

5. Franciscan Garden

0.1 MILES

An unexpected, hidden oasis of peace and greenery lies just west of the bustle of Wenceslas Square. There are entrances from the end of the Světovor…

6. Adria Palace

0.11 MILES

Fronting the eastern end of Jungmannovo náměstí is an imitation Venetian palace known as the Adria Palace. Its distinctive, chunky architectural style,…

7. NaFilM – National Film Museum

0.11 MILES

Not, as many imagine, a museum dedicated to the world of excellent Czech film, but an interactive space that examines how films are made and the history…

8. Wiehl House

0.14 MILES

This 1896 building has a gorgeous facade decorated with neo-Renaissance murals by top Czech artist Mikuláš Aleš and others; it’s named after its designer,…