Baiyun Temple

The port-red and relatively new Taoist Baiyun (White Cloud) Temple is fronted by an entrance with twin eaves and separated from Dajing Pavilion, a preserved section of the city walls, by Dajing Lane. As it is not a historical temple, it has little heritage value.
