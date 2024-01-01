Baiyun Temple

Shanghai Old City

The port-red and relatively new Taoist Baiyun (White Cloud) Temple is fronted by an entrance with twin eaves and separated from Dajing Pavilion, a preserved section of the city walls, by Dajing Lane. As it is not a historical temple, it has little heritage value.

