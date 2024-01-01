Angkor Panorama Museum

Donated by the North Korean government, this stylish building conceals an incredible panoramic painting that is 13m high and 123m around. The detail is stunning, with many of the figures such as the Buddhist monks extremely lifelike. Apparently it took almost three years to complete, but this still doesn't really justify the high entry fee.
