This small museum in the basement of the Catedral Metropolitana contains some exquisite carvings by Mestre Valentim and a number of historical items. Don't miss the baptismal font used at the christening of royal princes and the throne of Dom Pedro II.
Museu de Arte Sacra
Santa Teresa & Lapa
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.71 MILES
The Tijuca is all that's left of the Atlantic rainforest that once surrounded Rio de Janeiro. This 39-sq-km tropical-jungle preserve is an exuberant green…
2.96 MILES
Seen from the peak of Pão de Açúcar, Rio is undoubtedly a Cidade Maravilhosa (Marvelous City). There are many good times to make the ascent, but sunset on…
4.18 MILES
A magnificent confluence of land and sea, the long, scalloped beach of Copacabana extends for some 4km, with a flurry of activity along its length: over…
5.62 MILES
One long stretch of sun-drenched sand, Ipanema Beach is demarcated by postos (posts), which mark off subcultures as diverse as the city itself. Posto 9,…
3.42 MILES
Standing atop Corcovado (which means ‘hunchback’), Cristo Redentor gazes out over Rio, a placid expression on his well-crafted face. The mountain rises…
3.16 MILES
Rio’s Maracanã stadium is hallowed ground among football lovers. The massive arena has been the site of legendary victories and crushing defeats. Maracanã…
4.82 MILES
This exotic 137-hectare garden, with more than 8000 plant species, was designed by order of the Prince Regent Dom João (later to become Dom João VI) in…
6.03 MILES
This beautiful cultural center hosts impressive exhibitions, often showcasing the works of some of Brazil's best photographers and artists. The gardens,…
Nearby Santa Teresa & Lapa attractions
0.01 MILES
This enormous cone-shaped cathedral was inaugurated in 1976 after 12 years of construction. Among its sculptures, murals and other works of art, the four…
0.1 MILES
Once a foundry for the manufacturing of safes and ovens, Fundição Progresso today hosts avant-garde exhibitions, concerts and samba performances…
0.11 MILES
From this station you can take the Bonde tram to Santa Teresa. It's a marvelous ride on a quaint yellow streetcar over the Lapa Arches to the hilltop…
0.14 MILES
A much-photographed symbol of Lapa, the arches date back to the mid-18th century, when the structure served as an aqueduct to carry water from the Carioca…
5. Igreja São Francisco da Penitência & Convento de Santo Antônio
0.26 MILES
Overlooking the Largo da Carioca is the baroque Igreja São Francisco da Penitência, dating from 1726. The restored church's sacristy, which dates from…
0.28 MILES
Built in 1905 in the style of the Paris Opera, the magnificent Municipal Theater is the home of Rio's opera, orchestra and ballet. Its lavish interior…
0.29 MILES
The heart of modern Rio, the Praça Floriano (known to cariocas simply as Cinelândia) comes to life at lunchtime and after work when its outdoor cafes fill…
0.31 MILES
The oldest park in Rio, the Passeio Público was built in 1783 by Mestre Valentim, a famous Brazilian sculptor, who designed it after Lisbon's botanical…