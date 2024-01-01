Museu de Arte Sacra

Santa Teresa & Lapa

This small museum in the basement of the Catedral Metropolitana contains some exquisite carvings by Mestre Valentim and a number of historical items. Don't miss the baptismal font used at the christening of royal princes and the throne of Dom Pedro II.

