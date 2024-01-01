Katzenturm

Vorarlberg

Part of the original town fortifications, the 40m-high Katzenturm, built in 1507, is where Vorarlberg’s biggest bell, weighing 7500kg, still dongs.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 01: Library of the monastery St. Gallen, Switzerland. 2000 hand writings, 1635 incunable and almost 100.000 books. The library was built between 1758 and 1767 und richly decorated. (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images) [St. Gallen, Schweiz: Ehemaliges Benediktiner-Kloster. Stiftsbibliothek mit 2000 Handschriften, 1635 Wiegen- und Fruehdrucken (Inkunabeln) und schliesslich 100.000 Buechern, 1758-1767 erbaut und kunstvoll ausgestattet. Stift St. Gallen: 612 Zelle des hl. Gallus, eines Gefaehrten Columbans, 719 wird durch den hl. Otmar das Kloster errichtet, das 747 die Regel Benedikts annimmt, 1805 saekularisiert.] 56463766 Abbeys, Architecture, Books, Interiors, Libraries, Photo tgg06/01

    Stiftsbibliothek

    16.4 MILES

    If the greatest masterpieces on earth are wrought for the glory of God, St Gallen’s Stiftsbibliothek (Abbey Library), is like a living prayer. Religious…

  • x-default

    Schloss Vaduz

    7.63 MILES

    A riot of turrets and towers plonked high on a hillside and set against the theatrical backdrop of jagged mountains, Schloss Vaduz is quite the fairy-tale…

  • x-default

    Kunstmuseum Liechtenstein

    7.66 MILES

    This black concrete and basalt cuboid on pedestrianised Städtle hosts temporary exhibitions, revolving around the gallery’s collection of contemporary art…

  • Old town Chur, Switzerland.

    Altstadt

    27.13 MILES

    Near the Plessur River, the Obertor marks the entrance to Chur's alley-woven Altstadt (Old Town). Along with the stout Malteserturm (once the munitions…

  • x-default

    Liechtensteinisches Landesmuseum

    7.78 MILES

    This museum provides a fascinating romp through the principality’s past, heritage and natural history, from medieval witch trials to the manufacture of…

  • Zeppelin Museum

    Zeppelin Museum

    28.97 MILES

    Near the eastern end of Friedrichshafen’s lake-front promenade is the Zeppelin Museum, housed in the Bauhaus-style former Hafenbahnhof (harbour station),…

  • Angelika Kauffmann Museum

    Angelika Kauffmann Museum

    17.12 MILES

    This ultramodern museum houses rotating exhibitions in summer of Swiss-Austrian neoclassical painter Angelika Kauffmann’s works. The artist had strong…

  • Kunsthaus

    Kunsthaus

    19.72 MILES

    Designed by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor, this giant glass and steel cube is said to resemble a lamp, reflecting the changing light of the sky and lake…

View more attractions

Nearby Vorarlberg attractions

1. Domkirche St Nikolaus

0.08 MILES

Identified by a slender spire, Feldkirch’s cathedral has a large, forbidding interior complemented by late-Gothic features and dazzling stained glass. The…

2. Churertor

0.09 MILES

The towers surviving from the old fortifications include the step-gabled Churertor, once the gateway to the bridge that was used to transport salt across…

3. Mühletor

0.2 MILES

The Mühletor is also known as the Sautor, where the pig market was held in the Middle Ages

4. Schattenburg

0.21 MILES

This 13th-century hilltop castle is storybook stuff with its red turrets and creeping vines. It’s a steep climb up to the ramparts, which command far…

5. Wildpark

0.59 MILES

Facing the castle across the town is Ardetzenberg (631m), a heavily forested hill. At its northern end is this wildlife park, with a woodland trail, an…

6. Hinterschellenberg

1.73 MILES

Hinterschellenberg briefly entered the stream of world history when about 500 Russian soldiers who had fought on the German side in WWII crossed the…

7. Mitteldorf

7.47 MILES

To see how Vaduz once looked, amble north of town to Mitteldorf. Its streets form a charming quarter of traditional houses and rose-strewn gardens…

8. Hofkellerei

7.48 MILES

A short walk northwest from the centre of town leads through the vineyards to the Prince of Liechtenstein's wine cellar. It is only possible to sample the…