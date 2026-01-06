Perched on the Pacific and nourished by ingredients from three dramatically different ecosystems – the coast, Andes and Amazon – Lima spoils visitors by making every bite an exploration. Best of all, you don’t need a reservation at the world’s best restaurant to eat well in this sprawling gastronomic powerhouse.

When you touch down in Peru’s capital city, you’ve likely arrived primed for ceviche and pisco sours, the dynamic duo of the nation’s claim-to-gastronomic-fame. But don’t stop short when it comes to your to-eat list while navigating Lima. Instead, allow yourself to be surprised by the latest of its culinary offerings – be it a sleek wine bar, a bakery reinventing classics with playful flair, or that appetizing excuse to venture a bit out of city limits.

Advertisement

A market in Lima, Peru. Joanne Wastchak/Getty Images

No matter if it’s your first time visiting or you’re a repeat customer, this is what to eat and drink in Lima right now.

1. Brunch on arepas and cachapas at Demo

Sitting pretty on one of Barranco’s most (of many) picturesque streets, Jr. Domeyer, Demo is a bakery that melds the best of two gastronomicly rich nations: Peru and Venezuela. Sweet and savory baked goods fill the minimalistic joint with rich aromas, some of recognizable qualities (spiced cinnamon rolls) and others a bit more exotic (floral macambo, a close cousin of the cacao, hidden beneath thin sheets of dough). But it’s the maize-based treats that have us talking with our mouths full.

Longtime local of Barranco, Chef Juan Luiz Martinez pays homage to his native Venezuela with succulent dishes like the arepas benedictinas – gooey benedict eggs served atop the round cornmeal flatbreads – and the cheese-filled cachapas (corn pancake).

Planning tip: Open daily from 8am to 9pm, Demo is a popular spot for slow morning-goers, so show up around 10am at the latest to avoid wait time (weekends are the busiest). Indoor and outdoor seating is available.

2. Wake up with specialty coffee and medialunas in Nina Pacha

About 1 hour south of the capital city is Punta Hermosa beach. What used to be a seasonal getaway for limeños has become a year-round seaside residence for a handful of culinary creatives post-pandemic. At cafe-trattoria Nina Pacha, Argentine, Peruvian and Italian flavors come together to form a menu of pure comfort food.

Before a day of relaxation or play on the beach, sidle up to this bright corner spot and order an energizing duo: pour-over coffee and fresh-baked medialuna. Though it may resemble a croissant, the Argentine pastry is fluffier and sweeter – and Nina Pacha’s version is especially rich, with the addition of melt-in-your-mouth manjar blanco.

Planning tip: Closed Wednesdays, visit Nina Pacha on a day trip from Lima or weekend adventure to Punta Hermosa.

Advertisement

3. Say 'salud' with a signature cocktail at Lady Bee

Winners of the coveted Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award 2025, the young team behind Lady Bee is as friendly as their menu of signature drinks and small plates is innovative. Pulling ingredients from all corners of Peru and highlighting national distilleries, the design-forward menu is full of unrecognizable words – but cut-to-the-chase descriptions (and the staff) will help you make a selection.

Try the mishkina tumbo albahaca, a sour cocktail of balanced herbal and floral notes that features tumbo, a member of the passionfruit family. Pair this drink with barnacles, featuring chilies and lemongrass, or any of the other seasonal dishes created by co-founder and Chef Gabriela Leon.

Planning tip: Walk-ins are welcome, though it's best to make a reservation via their social media, especially on weekends. Opens every day at 6pm, except Sundays, when it's closed.

The Barranco district. Christian Declercq/Getty Images

4. Get acquainted with Peruvian wines at Cordial

Move over pisco, Peruvian grapes are finding a new way – fermented, not distilled – to be imbibed. In recent years a wine movement has been bubbling in Peru, and along with it has come a fleet of wine bars in the capital city. Cordial, located on Av. Grau, one of Barranco’s main streets, offers a cozy ambiance (complete with vinyls and books) for oenophiles and amateur sippers alike. Step down into the cellar to select from an array of natural wines, including a few of their own.

Planning tip: It's closed Sundays. Visit on a Friday or Saturday to pair your natural wine with the sounds of a local DJ on the turntables.

Punta Hermosa beach. Arthurs perspective/Shutterstock

5. Road trip to Navegante to eat soft-as-butter limpets

After a nomadic past, Diego Munoz has recently anchored in Punta Hermosa to open Navegante, a gastronomic laboratory. Fusing his experiences abroad (including France, Australia and Spain) and the bounty of seasonal products in Peru, the ever-evolving menu includes unique dishes such as lapas (limpets).

With a clam-like flavor, the mollusks are gently seasoned in salt and pepper then dressed in a roasted olive sauce and dotted with spicy rocoto pepper and cubes of avocado. Beautifully plated, this dish is a display of what creative hands can do with Lima’s coastal riches.

Planning tip: Open Thursday to Sunday, this is the perfect excuse to spend a weekend in Punta Hermosa – the summer destination for many limeños.

6. Find out what fashionable short ribs taste like at Menu

Walk down the dark decline of Barranco’s historical Bajada de los Baños to step into one of the latest noisemakers in the neighborhood, Menú. With the vibe of a speakeasy – eclectic playlists that don’t take over the conversations, candlelit tables with barely enough walking space between one another – you’ve never felt so cool while licking your fingers clean. Asado de tira (short ribs) is a classic Peruvian dish, but here the succulent meat is extra sticky and served with fish sauce for dipping.

Planning tip: Make a reservation, and don’t show up fashionably late. Open Tuesday to Saturday, starting at 7pm.

7. Indulge in the viral pie de limón donuts of Fumu Bakery

How to make one of Peru’s most popular desserts, pie de limón, even more irresistible? Bake it into a donut. The sweet-acidic flavors of the classic lemon pie are preserved and absolutely ooze out of the Asian-style donuts at Fumu. These pillowy baked treats are made fresh daily in small batches, making them all the more coveted. Available flavors are announced on social media daily, though you can almost always find lemon pie, pistachio and blueberry cream.

Planning tip: Insanely popular, order your donuts ahead of time via the Fumu Instagram account. Open Wednesday to Sunday, pick-up and walk-ins are available from 2:30pm until the stock runs out.

Ceviche. PARICHUT WONGTHAI/Shutterstock

8. Share a massive causa with your fellow foodie at Hayaq

Surquillo may not have ocean views, yet ever since neighborhood favorite Al Toque Pez went viral thanks to food bloggers and then Netflix, the district has become an epicenter of cevicherias known to give travelers a bang for their buck. Hayaq, which opened just over a year ago, is rescuing homestyle seafood flavors from up and down Peru’s coast. Try the loaded causa de pulpa de cangrejo, an upgrade of a classic Peruvian dish that sandwiches fresh crab meat between layers of mashed yellow potato and creamy avocado.

Planning tip: Share this dish as an appetizer so that you have room to test a few more plates.