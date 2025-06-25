The world’s best restaurant is in Lima, Peru
The team from Maido celebrates their win in Turin, Italy. Courtesy of The World's 50 Best Restaurants
It’s an exciting time to visit Lima, Peru – especially for the food-obsessed traveler. Lima’s Maido took home the gold at the awards for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants of 2025, held in Turin, Italy, on June 19.
One of four Lima restaurants celebrated on the list, Maido is known for its innovative Nikkei (Japanese and Peruvian fusion) cuisine, prepared with the finest seasonal, local ingredients in a 10-plus-course tasting menu. In second and third place on the list are Asador Etzebarri in Atxondo, Spain, and Quintonil in Mexico City, respectively.
The awards honor restaurants in 22 territories across five continents. This year’s winners list features 10 new entries. Of the new winners, Potong in Bangkok – the city with the highest number of entries on the list (six) – ranks the highest at #13. Other cities with the most winners include Paris (four) and Tokyo (three).
The top 50 list in full
1. Maido – Lima, Peru
2. Asador Etxebarri – Atxondo, Spain
3. Quintonil – Mexico City, Mexico
4. Diverxo – Madrid, Spain
5. Alchemist – Copenhagen, Denmark
6. Gaggan – Bangkok, Thailand
7. Sézanne – Tokyo, Japan
8. Table by Bruno Verjus – Paris, France
9. Kjolle – Lima, Peru
10. Don Julio – Buenos Aires, Argentina
11. Wing – Hong Kong
12. Atomix – New York City
13. Potong – Bangkok
14. Plénitude – Paris, France
15. Ikoyi – London, England
16. Lido 84 – Gardone Riviera, Italy
17. Sorn – Bangkok, Thailand
18. Reale – Castel di Sangro, Italy
19. The Chairman – Hong Kong
20. Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler – Brunico, Italy
21. Narisawa – Tokyo, Japan
22. Sühring – Bangkok, Thailand
23. Boragó – Santiago, Chile
24. Elkano – Getaria, Spain
25. Odette – Singapore
26. Mérito – Lima, Peru
27. Trèsind Studio – Dubai, UAE
28. Lasai – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
29. Mingles – Seoul, South Korea
30. Le Du – Bangkok, Thailand
31. Le Calandre – Rubano, Italy
32. Piazza Duomo – Alba, Italy
33. Steirereck – Vienna, Austria
34. Enigma – Barcelona, Spain
35. Nusara – Bangkok, Thailand
36. Florilège – Tokyo, Japan
37. Orfali Bros – Dubai, UAE
38. Frantzén – Stockholm, Sweden
39. Mayta – Lima, Peru
40. Septime – Paris, France
41. Kadeau – Copenhagen, Denmark
42. Belcanto – Lisbon, Portugal
43. Uliassi – Senigallia, Italy
44. La Cime – Osaka, Japan
45. Arpège – Paris, France
46. Rosetta – Mexico City, Mexico
47. Vyn – Skillinge, Sweden
48. Celele – Cartagena, Colombia
49. Kol – London, England
50. Jan – Munich, Germany
