Classic Guides

For travelers seeking the most comprehensive insights. These guides provide in-depth insights for your trips, helping you explore destinations deeply for unforgettable experiences, whether popular or off the beaten path.

Experience Guides

For travelers looking to design a trip that feels unique. Experience guides offer travelers innovative ways to discover iconic destinations, featuring unique adventures and trip-building tools for personalized journeys.

Language Guides

For travelers looking to immerse themselves in local culture and language essentials. Language Guides help to let no barriers - language or culture - get in your way.

Epic Guides

From hikes to bike rides and surf breaks, discover the most epic adventures across the world to inspire your next trip. Epic Guides provide inspiration and first-person stories for a lifetime of unforgettable travel experiences.

Pocket Guides

For travelers on a short trip that want to make the most of their time exploring. Pocket Guides are compact guides for short trips that offer the best local experiences.

Maps

Durable and waterproof, with a handy slipcase and an easy-fold format, Lonely Planet's country maps are designed to let you explore with ease.