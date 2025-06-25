These are the best places to travel this summer

It’s an exciting time to visit Lima, Peru – especially for the food-obsessed traveler. Lima’s Maido took home the gold at the awards for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants of 2025, held in Turin, Italy, on June 19. 

One of four Lima restaurants celebrated on the list, Maido is known for its innovative Nikkei (Japanese and Peruvian fusion) cuisine, prepared with the finest seasonal, local ingredients in a 10-plus-course tasting menu. In second and third place on the list are Asador Etzebarri in Atxondo, Spain, and Quintonil in Mexico City, respectively.

The awards honor restaurants in 22 territories across five continents. This year’s winners list features 10 new entries. Of the new winners, Potong in Bangkok – the city with the highest number of entries on the list (six) – ranks the highest at #13. Other cities with the most winners include Paris (four) and Tokyo (three).

Three small plates of innovative food tucked among ice on a larger, black plate placed on a wooden table.
Sample dishes from the Nikkei Experience tasting menu at Maido. Avim Wu/Shutterstock

The top 50 list in full

1. Maido – Lima, Peru

2. Asador Etxebarri – Atxondo, Spain

3. Quintonil – Mexico City, Mexico

4. Diverxo – Madrid, Spain

5. Alchemist – Copenhagen, Denmark

6. Gaggan – Bangkok, Thailand

7. Sézanne – Tokyo, Japan

8. Table by Bruno Verjus – Paris, France

9. Kjolle – Lima, Peru

10. Don Julio – Buenos Aires, Argentina

11. Wing – Hong Kong

12. Atomix – New York City

13. Potong – Bangkok

14. Plénitude – Paris, France

15. Ikoyi – London, England

16. Lido 84 – Gardone Riviera, Italy

17. Sorn – Bangkok, Thailand

18. Reale – Castel di Sangro, Italy

19. The Chairman – Hong Kong

20. Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler – Brunico, Italy

21. Narisawa – Tokyo, Japan

22. Sühring – Bangkok, Thailand

23. Boragó – Santiago, Chile

24. Elkano – Getaria, Spain

25. Odette – Singapore

26. Mérito – Lima, Peru

27. Trèsind Studio – Dubai, UAE

28. Lasai – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

29. Mingles – Seoul, South Korea

30. Le Du – Bangkok, Thailand

31. Le Calandre – Rubano, Italy

32. Piazza Duomo – Alba, Italy

33. Steirereck – Vienna, Austria

34. Enigma – Barcelona, Spain

35. Nusara – Bangkok, Thailand

36. Florilège – Tokyo, Japan

37. Orfali Bros – Dubai, UAE

38. Frantzén – Stockholm, Sweden

39. Mayta – Lima, Peru

40. Septime – Paris, France

41. Kadeau – Copenhagen, Denmark

42. Belcanto – Lisbon, Portugal

43. Uliassi – Senigallia, Italy

44. La Cime – Osaka, Japan

45. Arpège – Paris, France

46. Rosetta – Mexico City, Mexico

47. Vyn – Skillinge, Sweden

48. Celele – Cartagena, Colombia

49. Kol – London, England

50. Jan – Munich, Germany

Learn more about the winners here.