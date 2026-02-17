So, you've been dreaming and saving for years, and now the time has come to pick the big trip of a lifetime, but where do you go? For some, a wildlife safari is a no-brainer – getting close to lions, elephants and rhinos in an open 4WD is the stuff travel dreams are made of. Other travelers crave the chance to step off the mainstream travel map into a mystical land of ice and snow, in the company of penguins and orcas in Antarctica.

But given the choice between a dream wildlife safari or an Antarctica expedition, which way should you lean? Here, two Lonely Planet experts make their pitch to help you decide which trip wins in the battle of safari versus Antarctica.

Deepa Lakshmin on safari in Botswana.

See a bit of everything on an African safari

Deepa Lakshmin is the director of social media at Lonely Planet and she has been on multiple safaris over the past decade, including seeing the Great Migration across the Mara River between Kenya and Tanzania, and camping in Botswana’s bush during field-guide training.

Like visiting Antarctica, going on a safari is a once-in-a-lifetime trip for many travelers, yet every safari I’ve had the privilege of taking has been wildly different. In Botswana, I made prolonged eye contact with an elephant. In Kenya, I witnessed two lion cubs take down an unlucky wildebeest. In Tanzania, I searched for rhinos in the Ngorongoro Crater. And in South Africa, I glamped next to a 3000-year-old baobab tree. My next dream trip, fingers crossed: seeing tigers in India!

I always say “yes” to safaris because of the incredible diversity of animals and destinations on offer around the world. There are countless options for every type of traveler, and every budget, and spotting an elephant in Sri Lanka is a totally different experience from spotting elephants anywhere in Africa.

A jaguar on a sandbar island in the Pantanal, Brazil. reisegraf.ch/Shutterstock

Beyond what I’ve already shared, you could go to Brazil to track jaguars, head to Uganda or Rwanda for gorillas, visit Borneo for orangutans, travel to British Columbia for grizzly bears, or hit Madagascar for lemurs. If you’re into marine life, you can even go on an ocean safari.

Compared to the somewhat fixed options for an Antarctica itinerary – most journeys start from Ushuaia, Argentina, or Punta Arenas, Chile by necessity – safaris are more flexible and can be combined with a longer vacation or some extra beach days. Zanzibar or Seychelles, anyone?

Safaris also give you a glimpse into a broad range of natural life, from spectacular animal species down to tiny (but no less important) plants. Don’t get me wrong, Antarctica has its own critical ecosystem – one our planet depends on – but it’s difficult to get up close and personal with something covered by snow and ice.

The view from a safari tent in the Okavango Delta. Brian Stuart Nel/Shutterstock

On safari in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, I stood next to termite mounds (some taller than me!) that help to restore the region’s soil. In Limpopo, South Africa, our jeep rolled past plots of land sectioned off for rewilding efforts such as regrowing grasslands and clearing out invasive species. The ecological cycle of life is just an arm’s reach away.

Because of this, most safari-goers (even kids) can contribute to conservation work without any prior training. For example, I spent a week camping in the Okavango bush learning how to be a field guide with Natucate’s African Guide Academy.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, in Limpopo’s Soutpansberg Mountains, I glamped at a solar-powered luxury ecolodge, Few & Far Luvhondo, where ecologists taught us how to collect data on baobabs and took us on educational nature walks.