There are few places on earth that look quite like Halong Bay. It’s a dreamscape of emerald water and limestone spires, a place where myths feel almost plausible – as if dragons might really have carved these cliffs from the sea. It is recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site for the beauty of its natural landscapes and exceptional biodiversity. This vast bay in Northern Vietnam stretches over 1,500 sq km, dotted with thousands of islands, hidden caves and floating fishing villages. Whether you’re gliding across it by boat, soaring above it in a seaplane, or sitting down to a meal pulled straight from its waters, Halong Bay captures the traveler’s imagination like nowhere else.

Here’s how to experience it all – from sky-high adventures to quiet, salt-scented nights on the water.

Aerial view of Halong Bay. Nguyen Quang Ngoc Tonkin/Shutterstock

1. Halong Bay by Seaplane: A Sky-High Adventure

If you think Halong Bay looks beautiful from a boat, wait until you see it from the air. A seaplane flight offers a completely different perspective – the bustle of the harbor fades as you lift off, and suddenly the world below becomes a mosaic of jade-green water and misty limestone peaks. From above, the bay seems endless, a scattering of islands stretching to the horizon.

Each turn of the plane reveals something new: hidden lagoons that glimmer like jade bowls, tiny fishing boats drifting between cliffs, even the faint outline of floating villages. It’s equal parts serenity and thrill – the sort of view that stays with you long after you’ve landed.

Detour: After your flight, head to nearby Tuan Chau Marina to join a short cruise or rent a kayak. Seeing the same karsts from the water below makes the experience feel complete – two sides of the same wonder.

2. Climb for Calm: Ba Đèo Mountain and Bảo Hải Linh Thông Tự

If you crave stillness after days on the water, head for the hills. High above the city, Ba Đèo Mountain offers a quiet retreat where pine trees rustle and the air smells faintly of wood and incense. Perched on its slopes is Bảo Hải Linh Thông Tự, a wooden temple complex built in traditional style, its architecture blending 17th-18th-century pagoda styles with folk motifs, creating a space that’s all peace and reflection.

Here, 102 statues rest in silence, and the view stretches endlessly over the shimmering bay below. It’s a place for reflection, where the world feels distant and time seems to slow. You don’t have to be religious to appreciate the peace this mountaintop sanctuary offers.

Planning tip: Visit in the early morning when the mist lingers and crowds are few. Dress modestly and allow at least 2 hours to explore the temple and viewpoints.

Detour: Continue a little further up the ridge to a quiet lookout – a perfect place to sit and watch the fishing boats drift beneath Halong’s towering cliffs.

Floating villages and rock islands in Halong Bay. PhotoRoman/Shutterstock

3. Visit the Floating Villages: Life Between Sea and Sky

Beyond the karsts and caves, Halong Bay’s heart beats in its floating villages. These small, colorful communities rest gently on the water, anchored to the limestone cliffs. For generations, families here have lived by the rhythm of the tides – fishing, mending nets and sending children to floating schools.

Visiting by rowboat or kayak lets you move quietly among the houses, where life unfolds at a slower, softer pace. You might pass a fisherman sorting his catch or a woman tending to potted plants on the deck of the home. There’s beauty in the simplicity, and something deeply moving about how these communities coexist with nature.

Planning tip: Morning visits are best, when villagers are most active and the light paints the water gold. Join a guided tour to learn about their traditions and the bay’s delicate ecosystem.

Detour: Stop by the cultural center at Cửa Vạn village – it exhibits artifacts and photos tracing the evolution of life on water, a glimpse into a world that’s slowly fading.

4. Try Your Luck at Night: Squid Fishing on the Bay

When darkness settles over Halong Bay, another kind of adventure begins. Lanterns glow along the decks, casting ripples of light across the water. The air cools, the cliffs turn to shadow, and you lean over the rail, fishing rod in hand. The glow beneath the surface attracts squid, curious and quick – and when one strikes, the sudden tug sends a jolt of excitement through the night.

It’s simple, meditative and unexpectedly joyful – the quiet lapping of waves, the laughter of fellow travelers, and the promise of fresh-caught squid sizzling for breakfast the next morning.

Planning tip: The best time for squid fishing is between November and February, especially on darker, moonless nights when squid are most active.

Detour: Stay up after your fishing session and lie back on deck to stargaze. On a clear night, the sky reflects on the water so perfectly it’s hard to tell where one ends and the other begins.

Sửng Sốt (Surprise) Cave or Surprise Cave in Halong Bay. muratart/Shutterstock

5. Cruise Through the Karsts: Life on the Water

No visit to Halong Bay is complete without spending time on the water. Cruises range from a few hours to several days, but even a single night aboard gives you time to experience the bay at its quietest. As your boat glides away from the pier, the limestone pillars close in, their bases swallowed by emerald waves.

Mornings arrive soft and misty, when the light catches on the cliffs like silk. By afternoon, you can stop to swim in secluded coves or climb into caves where stalactites hang like chandeliers. Many cruises include visits to famous spots such as Sửng Sốt (Surprise) Cave or Thiên Cung (Heavenly Palace) Cave, where light and rock combine in otherworldly ways.

Evenings on the bay are something else entirely – a warm breeze, a soft hum of conversation and stars reflected in the water. Few places in the world are so still and so alive at once.

Planning tip: Choose an overnight cruise if you can. It allows time to visit caves, kayak through lagoons, and watch both sunrise and sunset – moments that define the magic of Halong.

Detour: If your cruise offers it, slip away in a kayak. Paddle through narrow grottoes into hidden lagoons where it’s just you, the sound of your paddle and the distant call of seabirds.

6. Watch the Dragon Awaken: The Dragon Pearl Cave Show

For a touch of spectacle, descend into the heart of Dragon Pearl Cave – Vietnam’s first-ever cave performance space. Beneath soaring stone arches, the story of Halong’s dragon-mother and her pearl unfolds through light, music and traditional dance. Shadows flicker on the cave walls as the legend comes to life, blending myth and modernity in a way that feels both theatrical and sacred.

The experience is immersive and utterly unique – a reminder that Halong’s magic lies not only in its natural beauty but in the stories it continues to inspire. For an extra layer of wonder, guests can book a candlelit dinner inside the cave before the performance – an unforgettable meal surrounded by stone and nature.

Planning tip: Evening shows are the most atmospheric. Reserve seats and dinner well in advance, as the cave’s capacity is limited.

Detour: Before the show, wander through the nearby Vũng Đục scenic area – quiet, forested trails lead to limestone lookouts that set the mood perfectly.

Two people in a yellow kayak among limestone rocks at Halong Bay. Dong Nhat Huy/Shutterstock

7. Taste the Bay: Bánh Cuốn Chả Mực and Fresh Seafood

Halong’s beauty doesn’t stop at its scenery – it continues on the plate. Start your day with bánh cuốn chả mực, the local specialty that locals swear by. Imagine delicate rice rolls filled with minced mushrooms and herbs, topped with golden, hand-pounded squid patties – crispy on the outside, springy within. It’s a humble breakfast but one that captures the essence of the bay.

Come evening, follow your nose to the waterfront where seafood stalls sizzle and clatter. Choose from platters of grilled squid, steaming clams and freshly caught prawns cooked before your eyes. Add a cold beer or lime soda, and you’ve got the taste of Halong in one perfect meal – salty, smoky and alive.

Planning tip: Try bánh cuốn chả mực near Bai Chay Market in the morning, and reserve a seafood dinner at Hồng Hạnh or Cua Vàng restaurant.

8. See It All on Wheels: The Hop-On Hop-Off Bus

To explore Halong beyond the bay, hop aboard the city’s open-top bus. It’s the easiest way to take in the area’s highlights without the hassle of navigation. From the top deck, the city unfurls in color – beaches, bridges and bustling markets all passing by with the wind in your hair.

The flexible 24- or 48-hour ticket lets you explore at your own pace: hop off to visit attractions like Sun World Park, Quang Ninh Museum or the cable car to the mountain pagoda – then hop back on when you’re ready. With multilingual audio guides telling local stories, it’s sightseeing made simple and surprisingly personal.

Planning tip: Start early for the best light and fewer crowds. Booking online in advance is the easiest way to secure your seat.

Detour: Hop off near the waterfront flower park – a peaceful spot for a quiet break between stops.

A Final Word

Halong Bay is a place that lingers long after you’ve left. Maybe it’s the sight of karsts fading into morning mist, or the feel of salt drying on your skin after a swim. Maybe it’s the warmth of a meal shared on deck or the sound of oars dipping into moonlit water. Whatever it is, Halong has a way of slowing you down – of reminding you that travel isn’t about checking sights off a list, but about finding moments that stay.

And in Halong Bay, those moments are everywhere – from sky to sea, from legend to plate.