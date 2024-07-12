One day you're staring at waterfalls; the next, skyscrapers. As one of the smaller subregions in the world, Southeast Asia is incredible, with diverse cultures and landscapes that stand vividly distinct once you cross borders.

For the solo traveler – both aspiring and seasoned – the region has all the appealing hallmarks of a satisfying destination. Firstly, there's all that life-changing food. From the invigorating kick of tom yum soup to the alluring wok-y smokiness of char kway teow (stir-fried thick noodles), each day is already a win with delicious eats.

Then, a dense network of flights, trains and buses gives you access to the smallest of provinces, encouraging free-spirited exploration. Sometimes luxurious, other times rickety, it all adds to the checkerboard experiences that make trips memorable.

And while expenses and safety are often concerns for solo travelers, Southeast Asia proves to be welcoming in those aspects. It's not difficult to find single rooms in boutique hotels to save on costs, especially for hot spots like Thailand and Vietnam. Hostels are also plentiful and provide a great way to meet people and share activities with. Local transportation and street food remain affordable, and crime rates are low in most cities. More often than not, it is the feeling of unfamiliarity that travelers confuse as being unsafe.

Admittedly, with so many cities to choose from, narrowing down your options can be a challenge. Bearing in mind the cornerstones to successful solo travel – reliable wi-fi, ease of communication, and accessible transportation – here are the best places to travel solo in Southeast Asia.

Many of Singapore's historic sights are free to visit © Ronnie Chua / Shutterstock

1. Singapore

Best for first-time solo travelers

With skyscrapers that kiss the clouds and gardens that seem AI generated, the island state of Singapore is commonly relegated as a layover "bucket list" destination in Southeast Asia, famous for its magnificent attractions but also eye-watering price tag.

Ignore the latter. One can circumvent this deliciously by dining at its hawker centers, where the UNESCO-approved heritage comes in the form of savory Hainanese chicken rice, peppery Bak Kut Teh (pork spare rib soup) and other local delights. Travel anywhere around the island on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), and expect to pay S$2 for an average trip. And while it's easy to dismiss the country as just a place to eat and shop, the country's trading hub history means cultural remnants are sprinkled everywhere, including in some of its busiest, modern zones.

Thian Hock Keng, the oldest Chinese temple, sits right at the fringes of the business district, an everyday sight for the suits passing by. Just two streets from the golden dome of the Sultan Mosque, is the gothic Parkview Square tower and chart-topping lobby bar, Atlas. The best part – these places are free to visit. This stark contrast combined with easy accessibility is what makes Singapore compelling for solo travelers who want to ease themselves into the region, supported by outstanding infrastructure and safety, English-speaking locals and densely-packed easy-to-reach attractions.

Hawkers whip up dishes at various food markets in Penang © Elena Aleksandrovna Ermakova / Getty Images

2. Penang, Malaysia

Best for vibrant street food and creative local culture

Penang itself is divided into two parts – that of the mainland and Penang Island. The latter is where the UNESCO-listed streets of George Town reside, a treasure trove of decorated pre-war shophouses and clanhouses intermixed with cute cafes and a street art scene that adds whimsy to the sleepy city. And because of its humble appeal, operators accept smaller numbers, which means individual travelers will find it easier to be confirmed for activities such as cooking classes and walking tours.

The relaxed atmosphere is only happily disrupted by one thing – the street vendors. The meal-centric hawkers often operate for short hours only, with some showing up for breakfast, and others for dinner. These seasoned masters will quickly whip up a bowl of wonton (dumpling) noodles or Penang Laksa (spicy noodles) for hungry diners. Popular venues include New Lane, Kimberly St and Chulia St. Solo diners can enjoy budget meals as low as RM10, and the makeshift seatings encourage tables to be shared, so it's a great opportunity for some chat with fellow diners.

Other than its melting pot of Malay, Chinese and Indian influences, the Peranakan culture is also evident in the city, with a museum and hotels such as Cheong Fatt Sze and the Edison George Town capitalizing on its intricate designs. While there are no single rooms, with rooms starting from under RM600, those into affordable luxury can consider these a heritage treat. Just a few steps away, the new the George Penang offers the same but in a more colonial setting.This, when stacked next to the random murals and weekend maker markets, such as Hin Bus Depot, give Penang an artsy vibe and endearing appeal. For the solo visitor who loves serendipitous street discoveries, the city rewards with its pretty (and delicious) surprises.

Danang is an excellent beach destination with easy access to other sights in central Vietnam © NGUYENTHANHTUNG / Getty Images

3. Danang, Vietnam

Best for an idyllic coastal escape and gateway to varied experiences

Danang's graceful arc of a coastline is as stunning as they come, punctuated at the end by the majestic Lady Buddha statue on the Son Tra peninsula. The hotels by the bay recognize this, often maximizing room views with large windows, balconies and infinity pools. Gazing out to the endless blue is therapy on its own. Solo travelers on a budget needn't worry about missing out as rooms here average 1,000,000d.

As the gateway to the more bucolic central Vietnam, the city is far less hectic than the two other "capitals". For those unused to the country's hectic moped culture, this can be a lifesaver, as the traffic here is easier for pedestrians to navigate. And for moving about, the Grab app offers motorbike and car options, with fares as low as 20,000d.

The beaches are free of touts and particularly good for hassle-free solo strolls. It's also a great stretch for people watching, with the odd chance to witness live catches by local fishers. Solo travelers who love to connect with locals will find them especially amenable to sharing their stories here – and sometimes even their bounty. Otherwise, the southern stretch invites one to linger with its food trucks and photogenic spots.

It's easy to take a break with the amount of cafes in town, serving up excellent Vietnamese coffee and fruit juices. And when one needs to connect home or check on some emails, they act as ideal hot spots for the roving traveler or digital nomad.

But when one wants to switch it up, there's the quaint town of Hoi An with its old-style architecture an hour away south, and the ancient imperial fortress complex of Hue less than two hours to the north. You can even opt in for some cooler weather (and some spectacular cable car rides) by heading up Bana Hills, a French colonial resort that's been integrated into a theme park.

Solo travelers can easily decline or accept the services of tuk-tuk drivers in Siem Reap © Paul Biris / Getty Images

4. Siem Reap, Cambodia

Best for intimate small city vibes and ethical tourism

The fame of Angkor Wat, and other temples like Ta Prohm and Banteay Srei, can sometimes eclipse what Siem Reap is all about. Past the world-famous sites, the humble city, in its small craft markets and leisurely street-side dining, offers an authentic look at its people who have lived in the heritage site's shadow.

When shopkeepers or tuk-tuk drivers hawk their services in Cambodia, it is often a gentle invite that can be easily declined. Often clustered in the town's Old Market, this means the solo traveler can comfortably pick and choose any of these services and be spontaneous in their planning. And when you wish to connect with other travelers, Pub St's many eateries and bars are a great place to hang out, with tourists gathering after a day of temple-hopping.

If conscientious travel is a priority, then Siem Reap offers plenty of opportunities to give back to the community. Phare Circus funds education for underprivileged children and Haven restaurant provides free training for young adults to boost their job prospects, while Lotus Farm offers employment and fair wages to local women and farmers.

Solo travelers can easily fill their time in Bangkok © Man of Stocker city / Shutterstock

5. Bangkok, Thailand

Best for inclusivity

If diversity is what you crave, then Bangkok is the place to visit – and the capital doesn't hold back in the slightest. As you stroll down the streets, you'll be met with constant human and vehicle traffic, waylaid by vendors selling anything from fresh-cut fruits to cheeky slogan tees. Behind them, gleaming malls tempt you in for some air-conditioned relief.

And yet, this doesn't feel chaotic at the least, which is perhaps the magic of Bangkok. In its kaleidoscope of people and attractions, it balances itself out. The riotous Khao San Rd is met with tranquil temples like Wat Pho and Wat Arun. The frayed nerves from catching a ride on a moped is easily soothed by a massage. And after being soaked with perspiration from a steaming tom yam hotpot, an elegant rooftop bar and its fancy cocktails welcome you just the same. With its evocative platter of offerings, spontaneous solo travelers who hate to plan can still easily fill their itinerary in this city.

The popular destination has seen intense competition from operators, so expect to find rooms at a steal and without single supplements. Hostels are sprinkled all about town, and although many are concentrated around Khao San Rd, the noise and crowds can be overwhelming. Instead, head to Chinatown or Silom for more relaxed vibes, with options like Silom Space Hostel, Kinnon Hostel, and Prince Theatre Heritage Stay offering themed experiences at incredible value.

Having just legalized same-sex marriage, the city continues to be the region's leading champion in LGBTIQ+ rights. The secret, perhaps, lies with the country's warm people, easily felt through their easy smiles and open spirit. This tolerant and inclusive atmosphere makes Bangkok an undeniably electric destination for all travelers, regardless of their background or identity, whether they're traveling alone or as part of a group.

Join in with the activities around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi © Daniel William / Shutterstock

6. Hanoi, Vietnam

Best for its unpretentious vibes

Despite decades of attention from tourists, Hanoi is one of the few cities in the region that has remained relatively unchanged by its popularity. Sure, certain cafes may have gotten a fresh coat of paint, and hotels took the chance from the pandemic to renovate, but by and large, most of the businesses remain the same, speaking to the resilience of the Vietnamese and their slow but steady ways.

More importantly, the city isn't trying to be something it's not. Locals go about their daily lives with a genuine, unpretentious spirit that keeps Hanoi feeling refreshingly authentic; which to casual observers might seem aloof, but is largely not personal. It is this unvarnished appeal that has won it fans, including from the late Anthony Bourdain.

Once you've mastered the traffic crossings (pro-tip: when the traffic thins, walk at an even pace and the vehicles will avoid you), the city opens up for easy exploration. Wander through the enchanting Old Quarter, a colorful maze of narrow streets lined with shops and street food stalls. Take a break at one of the local cafes and order a strong coffee with condensed milk, best enjoyed on a short stool as you watch the world go by. Or hover around Hoan Kiem Lake, especially on the weekends, when the roads close and residents spill into the streets, letting visitors witness buskers, dancing troops and impromptu skipping groups as a slice of local recreation. Feel free join in anytime – Vietnamese people are a sociable lot, and solo travelers will find themselves making transient connections easily. Don't be surprised if you're approached by local youths when walking about – they often just wish to practice their English skills and are more than happy to make recommendations.

Hanoi also serves as a springboard for neighboring attractions in northern Vietnam. Sail between the dramatic limestone pillars of Halong Bay, or opt for the less crowded beauty of Lan Ha Bay, an emerging sister site. Ninh Binh's picturesque mountains and hidden caves are similar to Halong's but on land. And for those who love to trek, Sapa's cooler climate, breathtaking rice terraces, and local ethnic groups like the Hmong, will certainly add to a fuller Vietnam experience.

Meet like-minded travelers in Bali © Knmata / Shutterstock

7. Bali, Indonesia

Best for wellness, beaches and digital nomads

Depending who you speak to, Bali's transformation from small spiritual island to global mecca for alternative therapies is as much a curse as it is a gift. After both Eat, Pray, Love, both the book and 2010-movie, highlighted the destination, its popularity has seen rapid developments from an international set, adding beach clubs and pool villas stretching northwards from Kuta Beach.

But despite what some might think, the "Island of the Gods" remains a paradise for nature lovers and spiritual seekers. The opportunity to trek through lush rice paddies in Ubud, relax on pristine beaches in South Kuta, or climb Mount Batur to witness a breathtaking sunrise are still entrancing, and Bali's rich Hindu culture is very much present in its ornate temples and daily shopfront offerings.

For solo travelers seeking like-minded individuals, meet them easily through the many activities, including ubiquitous wellness retreats and yoga classes. Furthermore, the demographic has also evolved into one welcoming of digital nomads – often clustered in the Canggu area – so those wishing to network with others can easily form connections and friendships at a local business, while sipping on cocktails or tucking into a vegan poke bowl.