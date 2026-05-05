We are really good at finding the best of the best in the Lonely Planet office. Finding the best place for an aperitivo in Sicily, hunting down the best coffee shop in Lisbon, and purchasing silk scarves wherever we go. We love an assignment. That's why we knew that we only had to poll our staff to find the best travel bags on the market. From pouches to personal items to that roller bag you can't live without, we've tried them all. These are our favorites.

Toiletry and Makeup Bags

1. Weezie Toiletry Bags

From Ann Douglas Lott, Digital Editor

Weezie toiletry bags. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

I love a Weezie bag for toiletries or to hold products in my personal item. They're waterproof, have interior pockets and can fit so much. And they come in the prettiest prints – I have the light blue gingham. It also makes a fabulous gift.

Our pick: Weezie Patterned Toiletry Bag

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2. Abiudeng Makeup Bag

From Chamidae Ford, Digital Editor

I recently thrifted this Abiudeng makeup bag that I am loving. It is bright orange (I love color) and really spacious. The top opens up so you can actually see what you've brought. It is bigger than what I have traveled with in the past, but I love to bring toiletries, so it works.

Our pick: Abiudeng Large Makeup Bag

3. Aloha Mid Pouch

From Bridget FitzGibbons, Brand Marketing Director

Aloha’s mid pouch comes in fun prints and is water-resistant, easy to clean and great for toiletries or wet swimsuits. It can even double as a clutch in a pinch. Also, the female-founded and owned company donates 5% of its proceeds to Hawaiʻi conservation efforts, which is always a plus for me.

Our pick: Aloha Mid Pouch

Personal Items: Totes, Backpacks, Cross-Body Bags and Purses

4. Rothy's Lightweight Tote

From Brekke Fletcher, Senior Director of Content

I carry a ludicrously capacious Rothy's tote that fits my laptop; an iPad; little bags of things; a notebook; loads of tissue packs; a sack of cords, headphones and chargers; and my beloved Patagonia Bend water bottle.

Our pick: Rothy's Lightweight Tote

Left: Baggu crescent bag in chocolate. Baggu Right: Lo & Sons OG 2 laptop bag in black. Lo & Sons

5. Baggu Crescent Cross-Body Bag

From Emily Dubin, Creative Manager

Baggu's medium crescent bag is the right size for daily city exploration while traveling. It fits all of the essentials, plus a water bottle, a guidebook and an extra layer. I have it in two colors.

Our pick: Baggu Medium Nylon Crescent Bag

6. Lo & Sons OG Laptop Tote

From Melissa Yeager, Destination Editor for the Western USA and Canada

Lo & Sons OG is my favorite personal item bag. I've had it for 10 years now, and it still looks new. It's perfect for a laptop plus a change of clothes, which you should always have in case your luggage gets lost.

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Our pick: Lo & Sons OG 2 Laptop Tote

7. Elk Innset Bag

From Jessica Lockhart, Destination Editor for Oceania

Since getting pickpocketed in Cusco, Peru (my camera was stolen and, with it, all my photos from a 4-day trek on the Inca Trail), I've been searching for the perfect travel purse. I think I've found it in this Innset bag from Australian brand Elk. It is made of responsibly sourced leather and features two interior zippers and an exterior magnetic flap closure, so would-be thieves would have to open a flap and unzip not one but two zippers to get at any valuables. The back zippered pocket, which sits closest to my body, is passport-sized.

Our pick: Elk the Label Innset Small Bag

8. Ölend Ona Bag

From Fionnuala McCarthy, Digital Editor

The Ölend Ona soft bag has become my ideal airport and cabin companion. The bags are made in Spain and come in a range of colors, though I’m an animal-print girl at heart and always will be. It fits everything I need for a flight – a book, my laptop, snacks, a drink, toiletries – without ever feeling overstuffed or chaotic. The padded strap and soft handles are genuinely comfortable to carry, which you really appreciate when you’re navigating security and duty-free, or standing around on a jet bridge. It also has a secret compartment to keep money and passports secure. It’s practical, unfussy and reassuringly well made.

Our pick: Ölend Ona Soft Bag

9. State Lorimer Backpack

From Deepa Lakshmin, Head of Social and Video

I saw my sister's Lorimer diaper bag from State and loved the material, so I bought the regular Lorimer backpack as my go-to personal item for flights (and carrying groceries in NYC). It fits so much without looking bulky, plus I had no issues washing it in cold water and air-drying it after bringing it on a dusty safari.

Our pick: STATE Lorimer Backpack

10. Uniqlo Cross-Body Bag

From Tasmin Waby, Editor

I have to admit, since my friend Mike in Australia put me on to this bag a few years ago, I've bought several for myself (basic red, black corduroy, and a black-and-white gingham print). I've also bought them for my teenage daughters. The bag is a bit of a Tardis; it looks small, but you can carry cards, travel documents, a phone, a Kindle, a small water bottle, and emergency dark chocolate in there, and still have room to spare.

Our pick: Uniqlo Unisex Round Mini Shoulder Bag (Corduroy)

Carry-On and Checked Luggage

Briggs & Reilly expandable spinner in olive. Briggs & Reilly

11. Briggs & Reilly Spinner

From Brekke Fletcher, Senior Director of Content

I've had my Briggs & Reilly spinner for over a decade, and it's paid for itself hundreds of times over.

Our pick: Briggs & Reilly Baseline Expandable Softside

12. Calpak Luka Duffel

From Serina Patel, Lifecycle and Programming Lead

The Calpak Luka duffel is such a good size. It has a shoe pocket and lots of space inside, with even more pockets. I particularly love the suitcase sleeve. Plus, it's a great price.

Our pick: Calpak Luka Duffel

13. Away Carry-On

From Acacia Gabriel, Associate Editor

The Away Carry-On is practically indestructible. I love all the color options because it's always easy to find my pretty pink bag. It has a built-in lock for the zippers, which keeps the bag from popping open and keeps your valuables safe.

Our pick: Away Carry-On

14. Trtl Garment Cover Bag

From Ann Douglas Lott, Digital Editor

Trtl Garment Cover Bag. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

My biggest gripe with garment bags – even the really, really nice ones – is that when you carry them by the handle, everything inside slips to the bottom. What I love about Trtl's is that it actually has little hooks inside for hanging a few items, and a separate hanger hook at the top of the bag for when you arrive at your hotel. It's also waterproof and folds up like a tote bag, which, dare I say, may be compact enough to count as a personal item depending on the airline.

Our pick: Trtl Garment Cover Bag

15. Trtl Weekender Bag

From Ann Douglas Lott, Digital Editor

Another Trtl recommendation for when you're just going somewhere for the weekend. I've used other bags in this style, but I've never liked them because the bottom compartment is so hard and bulky. I appreciated how this one is soft-sided all over, and there's a nice big pocket inside for my laptop or smaller items.

Our pick: Trtl Weekender Bag

16. Patagonia Duffel

From Sarah Stocking, Digital Editor

I have three sizes of the Patagonia duffel – 40L, 55L and 70L – in addition to a Black Hole roller. We travel as a family, with two kids and two adults, and we like snow sports. I can pack both the kids in separate packing cubes plus most of the family's outer layers in the 70 L, then I pack myself in the smaller 40L duffel or the roller and carry the larger bag on my back. Because it is so lightweight, it's easy to get from one place to another, or on and off a train. As the kids get older, everyone will be carrying their own 40L, and we'll be a duffel family.

Our pick: Patagonia Black Hole Duffel