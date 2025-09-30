The city of Pamplona (Basque: Iruña) in the north of Spain combines a rich history and well-preserved old town with a youthful vibe and buzzing bar scene.

History seems to seep through old buildings and city walls. It's easy to get a sense of Pamplona's past by wandering the cobbled streets and following the paths of pilgrims walking the Camino de Santiago. At Cafe Iruña (more below), you might expect former regular Ernest Hemingway to swing through the doors at any moment.

But far from being caught up in the events of bygone years, Pamplona is a city that feels alive, especially during the raucous bull-running festival of San Fermín. During this time, the city turns into a giant street party, though the traditional Running of the Bulls itself can be bloody (and is passionately protested by animal rights activists).

Here's what to do in, and around, the historic city of Pamplona in Spain's Navarra region.

Statue of Ernest Hemingway outside Pamplona's Plaza de Toros. Noradoa/Shutterstock

1. Take a self-guided wander through the Casco Antiguo

This 3km walk takes in Pamplona's historic buildings and 16th-century city walls. Start at the Monumento al Encierro, a life-size bronze representation of the running of the bulls, then stroll down to the Plaza de Toros (bullring) and look for the monument to Ernest Hemingway. In the 1920s Hemingway frequently visited Pamplona; he wrote about the Fiesta de San Fermín in the Sun Also Rises.

Continue along the western side of the bullring to cross Calle Juan de Labrit via the Pasarela de Labrit footbridge. Stroll along Paseo Juan Moya Bernedo to the 16th-century Bastion de Labrit. From here, follow the city walls to the Rincón del Caballo Blanco lookout to take in views of the surrounding hills – it's particularly idyllic on summer evenings, when the river and hills glow in the changing light.

From here, turn left up Calle del Redin, passing 16th-century doorways, to reach the cathedral. Then walk down Calle de la Curia. Pop into Lamai to browse handicrafts by Spanish designers in a beautiful art nouveau ex-pharmacy. Backtrack to Calle Mañueta and walk through the produce market Mercado de Santo Domingo (1876) to reach the Museo de Navarra; note the building's 16th-century facade.

Next, take Calle Santo Domingo, following the bull-running route to the fantastically ornate Ayuntamiento. Continue via Calle Chapitela to Plaza de Castillo. Stop for pintxos (Basque tapas) at Cafe Iruña, then cross the square and stroll down Paseo de Sarasate (make a stop at the recently restored Iglesia de San Nicolás de Bari) and on to Calle Chinchilla to reach the Ciudadela. A former 16th-century military fortress, it is now a park and cultural space. Look out for works by Spanish Basque sculptor Eduardo Chillida in the pentagon-shaped grounds.

Iglesia de San Nicolás de Bari

Tombs inside the Catedral of Santa María. Manuel Milan/Shutterstock

2. Visit Pamplona’s impressive cathedral and museum

Behind Pamplona Catedral de Santa María's neoclassical facade lies an impressive Gothic interior. Also located inside this church are the 15th-century tombs of Carlos III of Navarra and his wife Doña Leonor.

Excavations at the cathedral complex revealed the remains of preexisting buildings dating back to the 2nd century BCE, as well as the ruins of a medieval church. These finds prompted the creation of the cathedral's innovative Occidens musuem, which tells the history of the site through the ages using sounds (and smells) alongside visual displays.

Walk though the cathedral's 14th-century Gothic cloister, with its delicate stonework (look for oak leaves), to reach the archaeology room. Here the Occidens exhibition begins with displays of Roman mosaics among other finds. In the excavated 12th-century Romanesque chapel, you can listen to recordings of monks singing. Don't miss the museum's wall of Virgin Mary and Jesus statues.

Planning tip: Take the 11:15am tour to go up the cathderal's bell tower and see Spain's largest working bell.

3. Learn more local history at the Museo de Navarra

Also in Pamplona’s historic center, the collection at the Museo de Navarra covers an even broader historical period than the Occidens museum, beginning with prehistoric finds and ending with 20th- and 21st-century art.

The settlement known as Iruña existed well before the Romans arrived. The name Pamplona comes from Pompaelo, named after the Roman general Pompey who established a military base at the site in 75 BCE. After the Romans came the Visigoths, a Germanic people who raided Roman territories. By the 7th and 8th centuries the city was under Muslim rule, during which time Charlemagne's army crossed the Pyrenees from France to attack the city.

Later, Pamplona's position on the Camino de Santiago ensured its prosperity. You’ll learn about the city's history and more here. Highlights of the museum include the Abauntz map, a stone dating from 9815 BCE with carving of rivers, paths and animals that appear to form Europe's earliest map; more Roman mosaics; and El Togado de Pompelo, a remarkable bronze sculpture of a headless figure in a toga.

Planning tip: Start in the basement and work your way up through four floors of galleries.

Pamplona city center a few days before San Fermín. AlexeMarcel/Shutterstock

4. Join (or avoid) the Fiesta de San Fermín (Running of the Bulls)

It’s impossible not to mention the Fiesta de San Fermín (Sanfermines), a nine-day festival and party in Pamplona with the daily encierro (running of the bulls) as its centerpiece. Be aware that serious injuries are common, and the bulls are destined to die in the bullring; animal welfare groups such as PETA condemn the spectacle as a cruel tradition.

Liberated, obsessive or plain mad is how you might describe aficionados (and there are many) who regularly take part in Pamplona’s Sanfermines (Fiesta de San Fermín), a nonstop cacophony of music, dance, fireworks and processions – and the small matter of running alongside a handful of agitated, horn-tossing toros (bulls) – that takes place in July each year.

The bullrun is said to have originally developed way back in the 14th century as a way of herding bulls into market, with the seller running alongside the bulls to speed up their movement into the marketplace. In later times the same technique was used to transport bulls from the corrals to the bullring, and essentially that is still the case today. El encierro, the running of the bulls from their corrals to the bullring for the afternoon bullfight, takes place in Pamplona every morning during Sanfermines. Six bulls are let loose from the Coralillos de Santo Domingo to charge across the square of the same name. They continue up the street, veering onto Calle de los Mercaderes from Plaza Consistorial, then sweep right onto Calle de la Estafeta for the final charge to the ring. Devotees, known as mozos (the brave or foolish, depending on your point of view), race madly with the bulls, aiming to keep close – but not too close. The total course is some 825m long and lasts little more than three minutes.

Concern has grown about the high numbers of people taking part in recent encierros. Many of those who run are full of bravado (and/or drink) and have little idea of what they’re doing. As well as the risk of death, the number of injuries differs from year to year, but serious injuries are common (usually due to goring, but also from pile-ups of participants).

Planning tip: If you are heading to Pamplona in July, book accommodations around six months to a year in advance. For the rest of the year, you can usually find somewhere to stay without much advance notice.

Pintxos at a bar counter. PhoArt101/Shutterstock

5. Dine out in Pamplona

Pamplona is filled with quality restaurants and bars, many serving Basque cuisine and pintxos, others serving traditional Navarran dishes.

Stop by Bar Gaucho, one of Pamplona's best pintxo bars. It’s open until 11pm (at least) most days of the week (although it's closed on Tuesdays). At Baserriberri the pintxos are works of art, served with theatrical flair and flavors to match. Also have your camera ready to snap the artistically presented pintxos at Iruñazarra. Of many pintxo bars on Calle Estafeta, Bodegón Sarria is my pick for the Txistorra de Arbizu (local sausage).

No mention of dining out in Pamplona can skip Café Iruña. Its belle epoque decor and literary connections makes it Pamplona's most famous bar.

For a more upscale meal out head to the Michelin-starred Restaurante Rodero where premium Navarran ingredients create plates that dazzle the senses. There is a dash of drama to the dishes at Kabo another of Pamplona’s Michelin-starred restaurants. Finally, traditional Navarran and Basque cooking is served in a contemporary dining room at the outstanding Restaurante Europa (yet another honored by the Michelin guide).

6. Admire sculptures by Jorge Oteiza at nearby Alzuza

Located on a hillside in the town of Alzuza, 9km east of Pamplona (20 minutes by bus), the Fundación Museo Jorge Oteiza displays sculptures by the Basque artist Oteiza in a modern gallery space and his former home studio. Born in Orio near San Sebastián, Oteiza (1908–2003) experimented with figures and empty spaces as an expression of a search for spiritual meaning.

Start in the main gallery, an impressive modern concrete building designed to complement the pieces on display. Don't miss the studies of the apostles made in preparation for his work at the Santuario de Arantzazu. Next, head to the artist's workshop in his former home, where you can see a film about his life and check out his office (his papers, books and glasses are left in place).

Planning tip: Allow about 2 hours to see it all.

7. Visit a witch museum and ritual cave

Just over an hour’s drive from Pamplona, the stunning Basque mountain village of Zugarramurdi is notable for being at the center of an early 17th-century witch hunt. Learn about this chapter of Spanish history at the Museo de las Brujas (Witch Museum).

The museum displays cover local folklore and the mythical importance of nature, as well as the traditional role of herboleras, women with knowledge of the medicinal qualities of plants. Next the exhibition recounts the grim history of the 17th-century Inquisition trials in which hundreds of local women and girls were accused of witchcraft.

From the museum it's a five-minute walk to the Cuevas de Zugarramurdi where their alleged rituals took place. Follow the trail to a viewpoint and past a burbling stream before entering the main cave, a large space with a palpable energy. The dancing shadows of leaves on the sunlit cave floor brings to mind the ancient bonfires of the Akelarre held here.

Planning tip: The museum is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Irati River passing through Foz de Lumbier. Oier Jauregi/Shutterstock

8. Spot vultures over a spectacular gorge

Birdwatchers will want to stop at Foz de Lumbier (30 minutes from Pamplona by car), a narrow 1.3km-long gorge that's home to many griffon vultures as well as some Egyptian and bearded vultures. These birds of prey live in the crevices, cracks and ledges of the cliffs, which also serve as a refuge for foxes, wild boars and badgers. The gorge is lined with thyme and groves of poplars, willows and ash trees.

A 5.5km trail leads up over the rocky, wildflower-strewn hillside then descends into the gorge, passing through a pitch-black former railway tunnel (there's an alternative, day-lit path, too).

Planning tip: BYO torch, food and water if you plan to do the hike. Allow around 2 hours for the walk, with stops to look out for birds soaring overhead.

9. Go on a gentle hike in the Valle del Roncal

The Valle del Roncal is where the Pyrenean foothills transform into lofty mountains. Here the pretty stone village of Isaba, 20km south of the French border, is a popular base for walkers. Several trails leave from the village.

There's a lovely, gentle hike to the Belabarze waterfall, 6km northeast of Isaba (about a 2-hour round-trip). From the corner of the village's main road and Barrikata lane, follow the signed GR11 trail towards Zuriza. The track leads down through a ravine and past a hermitage; looming ahead is the rocky outcrop of Ezkaurre Txikia. The trail snakes alongside the river to reach the modest falls.

Planning tip: Isaba is around 1 hour 30 minutes from Pamplona by car.

10. Discover Navarra's wines

Navarra's wine-producing days date back to the Romans, and there have been vineyards in the region for around 2000 years. The wine region includes five distinct zones. Tierra Estella is known for its tempranillo, while in Baja Montaña the dominant variety is grenache. Between these two areas sits the more humid zone of Valdizarbe. To the south is Ribera Alta, which includes the vineyards in and around Olite. The Ribera Baja zone is the driest area, and extends into the Ebra Valley.

To learn more about Navarra's wines, head to the Enozentrum wine museum in Olite, an hour’s drive south of Pamplona. It also has a downloadable booklet listing the region's vineyards, including those that offer in person tours.

Detour: The turrets and spires of Olite are also worth your while, filled with stories of kings and queens. This quiet village was once the home of the royal families of Navarra, with a walled old quarter that could be lifted from the pages of a fairy tale. Spend an hour or so exploring the castle, then admire it from a nearby bar with a glass of local wine.

Detail of the Monasterio de Santa María la Real de Iranzu. tolobalaguer.com/Shutterstock

11. Take a road trip along some Camino de Santiago highlights

Navarra is the first Spanish leg of the Camino de Santiago, the thousand-year-old pilgrimage route to Santiago de Compostela. This driving tour gives a sense of the changing landscapes and takes in key pilgrim sites, tracing the route from the mist-covered Pyrenean mountains to the sun-baked lowland villages on the frontier of La Rioja.

The Navarran capital is a major stop on the Camino. Pilgrims enter the old town at the Rincón del Caballo Blanco. From Pamplona you should head to Santa María de Eunate via the A12 motorway and the quieter NA601. Surrounded by cornfields and wildflowers, the 12th-century octagonal Romanesque chapel of Santa María de Eunate is one of the most picturesque chapels along the whole Camino. Take your time beneath the high vaulted roof inside.

It’s a 5km trip west along the NA6064 to Puente la Reina. For pilgrims, the focus here is the late-Romanesque Iglesia del Crucifijo, noted for its fine Gothic crucifix. Then stroll down to the town's other main sight, the multi-arched medieval bridge spanning the river at the western edge of town.

Next head to Estella (20km away). In a car you have a choice between the A12 motorway or the more leisurely NA110. The pilgrim trail through Estella's old quarter takes in monumental Romanesque architecture. Don’t miss the portal of the Iglesia de San Miguel, the cloister of the Iglesia de San Pedro de la Rúa, and the Palacio de los Reyes de Navarra.

It’s a quick 4km drive southwest along the NA110 through the suburbs of Estella and out into open countryside to arrive at the Monasterio de Irache. Admire the 16th-century plateresque cloister of this ancient Benedictine monastery; its Puerta Especiosa is decorated with delicate sculptures. Opposite the monastery is Bodegas Irache, popular with modern-day pilgrims on account of its free-flowing wine fountain.

Heading north into more wooded and hilly country and a 14km drive along the NA120 is Monasterio de Santa María la Real de Iranzu. With a beautiful setting in the Yerri valley, this grand Cistercian abbey is not on the modern-day Camino route, but many pilgrims make the detour here. From here you can meander your way back to Pamplona.

Arid cliffs in Parque Natural de la Bardenas Reales. BearFotos/Shutterstock

12. Drive (or cycle) through semidesert landscapes

Navarra's badlands are in the Parque Natural de las Bárdenas Reales, a sun-scorched area of semidesert with grand horizons, blue skies, howling winds and strangely shaped rock formations that look like they melted in the elements. Don't miss the conical Castildetierra, the Tres Hermanos and the lunar-like badlands formations. Keep your eyes peeled for great bustards and Egyptian vultures in the skies above too.

Most people come to drive the 35km-long loop road, which takes in the park's signature rock formations. However, if you can cope with the lack of shade and potentially windy conditions, cycling is an excellent way to explore. Hire a mountain bike or e-bike from Bardenas Bikes in Arguedas, but book ahead. A bike can be dropped to you at the park entrance. Don't forget to pack plenty of water.

Detour: If cycling, it's well worth getting off the main road and taking the loop past Castillo de Peñaflor (in spring the area is awash with wildflowers and butterflies). Riding the sandy tracks is an adventure. Be aware that trails are only vaguely signposted and it's easy to get lost. It's best to download maps in advance in case you have no phone signal, and be prepared to retrace your tracks.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Spain guidebook, published in February 2025.