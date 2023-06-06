Overview

Senses are heightened in Pamplona (Basque: Iruña), capital of the fiercely independent Kingdom of Navarra and home to one of Spain’s most famous and wildest festivals. Yet even when the bulls aren’t thundering down the cobblestones through the centre of town, Pamplona makes a fascinating place to explore. With its grand cathedral, archaeological treasures and 16th-century fortifications, there’s much history hidden in these atmospheric medieval lanes. And with its lush parks and picturesque city centre full of vibrant eating and drinking spots, it’s easy to see why so many – Hemingway included – have fallen under Pamplona’s spell. The village also sees its fair share of pilgrims arriving on foot along the Camino de Santiago, a tradition that dates back many centuries.