Senses are heightened in Pamplona (Basque: Iruña), capital of the fiercely independent Kingdom of Navarra and home to one of Spain’s most famous and wildest festivals. Yet even when the bulls aren’t thundering down the cobblestones through the centre of town, Pamplona makes a fascinating place to explore. With its grand cathedral, archaeological treasures and 16th-century fortifications, there’s much history hidden in these atmospheric medieval lanes. And with its lush parks and picturesque city centre full of vibrant eating and drinking spots, it’s easy to see why so many – Hemingway included – have fallen under Pamplona’s spell. The village also sees its fair share of pilgrims arriving on foot along the Camino de Santiago, a tradition that dates back many centuries.

  • Museum of Navarre in Pamplona.

    Museo de Navarra

    Pamplona

    Housed in a former medieval hospital, this superb museum has an eclectic collection of archaeological finds (including a number of fantastic Roman mosaics…

  • Catedral de Santa Maria la Real in Pamplona, Spain.

    Catedral de Santa María

    Pamplona

    Pamplona’s cathedral stands on a rise just inside the city ramparts amid a dark thicket of narrow streets. The cathedral is a late-medieval Gothic gem…

  • The medieval citadel in Pamplona.

    Ciudadela

    Pamplona

    The walls and bulwarks of the grand fortified citadel, the star-shaped Ciudadela, were built between 1571 and 1645 under the direction of King Felipe II…

  • Monumento al Encierro

    Monumento al Encierro

    Pamplona

    If you're not in town during the running of the bulls, you can get a dramatic sense of the action at this life-size bronze sculpture. Stretching 4m wide…

