If you're not in town during the running of the bulls, you can get a dramatic sense of the action at this life-size bronze sculpture. Stretching 4m wide and 11m long, it vividly depicts nine bulls and 11 runners, several of whom have stumbled, with palpable fear on their faces. Designed by Bilbao artist Rafael Huerta, it was installed on this pedestrianised street in 2007.