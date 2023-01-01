Museo de la Viña y el Vino de Navarra

This comprehensive museum takes visitors on a fascinating journey through wine and wine culture. Over three floors, English signage and interactive displays reveal the grape in all its complexity, from the soils and grape varieties found in Navarra to old-fashioned harvesting techniques. There's also a case of scents (animal, spices, wood, etc) where you can breathe in elements found in many wines. Best of all is the glass of wine waiting for you at the end – free with admission.