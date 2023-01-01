Monasterio de San Salvador de Leyre

In the shadow of the Sierra de Leyre, this historic complex is packed with architectural treasures. Highlights include an 11th-century crypt containing the remains of the first kings of Navarra, and the striking Porta Speciosa, a 12th-century portico. Both are remarkable examples of Romanesque artistry. Trails lace through the woodlands above the monastery, offering fine views overlooking the Yesa reservoir in the distance.

Concerts are held throughout the year on an impressive 2750-pipe organ that was inaugurated in 2014. Visitors are also welcome to attend prayer services; the 20 Benedictine monks from the still-active monastic community fill the church with Gregorian chant during morning prayer (6am) and vespers (7pm).

The monastery is located about 4km from Yesa on the N240.