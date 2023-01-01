Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

Thanks to an international art symposium held here annually from 1975 to 1984, Hecho is endowed with a large collection of contemporary sculpture and painting from that epoch. More than 40 sculptures, mostly in stone, stand behind the tourist office building and elsewhere around the village. Inside the tourist office (and viewable when the office is open) is a collection of 26 paintings and nine wooden sculptures.

The event, instigated by sculptor Pedro Tramullas and mayor Romualdo Burriel, was an idealistic one aimed at bringing together international artists and local villagers. One of the first works behind the tourist office building is La Mano de la Paz (the Hand of Peace) created during the first symposium in 1975 as a protest against the Franco dictatorship, which was in its final months at the time.