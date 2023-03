This imposing, thick-walled church was founded in the 9th century as part of a monastery that formed the hub of the nascent County of Aragón (a small Christian bridgehead on the south side of the Pyrenees following the Moorish conquests a century earlier). It was rebuilt in Romanesque style in the 11th century. Artworks inside include a wonderful Gothic crucifixion sculpture in polychromed wood, discovered during a 1990s restoration.