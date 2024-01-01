Near the church in the heart of the village, this endearing museum features a captivating display of photographs of villagers from the 1920s and 1930s.
Museo Etnológico Casa Mazo
Aragón
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Monasterio de San Juan de la Peña
16.52 MILES
The road from Santa Cruz winds 7km up to the 10th-century Monasterio Viejo, tucked protectively under an overhanging lip of rock. A fire in 1675 led the…
15.5 MILES
The star turn of the excellent Diocesan Museum (accessed from inside the Catedral de San Pedro) is a collection of Romanesque and Gothic art rescued from…
Estación Internacional de Canfranc
12.08 MILES
The magnificent, 250m-long, Modernista structure of Canfranc station stands as a monument to a trans-Pyrenean railway that has lain idle for half a…
Monasterio de San Salvador de Leyre
22.48 MILES
In the shadow of the Sierra de Leyre, this historic complex is packed with architectural treasures. Highlights include an 11th-century crypt containing…
29.41 MILES
This large, multi-towered, 11th-century fortress, raised in Christian/Muslim frontier territory by Sancho III of Navarra and then expanded by Sancho…
26.48 MILES
The griffon vulture (Gyps fulvus) was once a familiar sight over the Pyrenees, but habitat loss and hunting have taken their toll on these strange,…
29.03 MILES
Fernando II of Aragón was born in this building in 1452. It's an impressive mansion – more so now than back then, following a major expansion around 1600…
24.35 MILES
During the 19th century, the small village of Eaux-Bonnes (literally, Good Waters) flourished as a spa resort thanks to its geothermal hot springs, which…
Nearby Aragón attractions
1. Museo de Arte Contemporáneo
0.06 MILES
Thanks to an international art symposium held here annually from 1975 to 1984, Hecho is endowed with a large collection of contemporary sculpture and…
1.21 MILES
This imposing, thick-walled church was founded in the 9th century as part of a monastery that formed the hub of the nascent County of Aragón (a small…
3. Estación Internacional de Canfranc
12.08 MILES
The magnificent, 250m-long, Modernista structure of Canfranc station stands as a monument to a trans-Pyrenean railway that has lain idle for half a…
13.99 MILES
Built on the right bank of the Gave d'Aspe, this imposing fortress was built in the mid-19th century to protect the border from a possible Spanish…
5. Museo de Miniaturas Militares
15.3 MILES
The thought of a model soldier museum might not sound particularly enticing to anyone over the age of 10, but think again. The detailed battle scenes…
15.35 MILES
Jaca's large, star-shaped citadel, built in the 1590s to defend against possible French invasion, is surrounded by an equally star-shaped moat inhabited…
15.5 MILES
The star turn of the excellent Diocesan Museum (accessed from inside the Catedral de San Pedro) is a collection of Romanesque and Gothic art rescued from…
15.51 MILES
Jaca’s 11th-century cathedral is a formidable building, typical of the sturdy stone architecture of northern Aragón. It was once more gracefully French…