Falaise aux Vautours

The griffon vulture (Gyps fulvus) was once a familiar sight over the Pyrenees, but habitat loss and hunting have taken their toll on these strange, majestic birds. Now legally protected, over 100 nesting pairs roost around the limestone cliffs of this 82-hectare reserve. It’s a thrill watching them swoop and wheel from their nests above the valley, and strategically placed CCTV cameras allow you to see inside their nests from the visitor centre.

Keep an eye out for the other species, including the Egyptian vulture, now confined to just a few small areas of the Alps.