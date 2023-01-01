During the 19th century, the small village of Eaux-Bonnes (literally, Good Waters) flourished as a spa resort thanks to its geothermal hot springs, which fed public baths frequented by many illustrious figures including the Empress Eugénie. Even if you're not here for a treatment at the Thermes des Eaux Bonnes, Eaux-Bonnes is worth a stroll through the town's historic centre, which looks all the more striking against the mountainous backdrop of the Pyrenees.