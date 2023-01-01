Château Fort

Lourdes’ imposing castle stands on a sheer hill just behind the town. There’s been a stronghold here since Roman times, but the present building combines a medieval keep with fortifications added during the 17th and 18th centuries. Since the 1920s, the castle has housed the Musée Pyrénéen, which displays local artefacts and folk art. Among the exhibitions here, you'll find mid-20th century Pyrenees travel posters, beautiful miniaturised chateaux from France, and intriguing traditional costumes from various valleys near Lourdes.

A free lift takes you up to the castle.