By evening or early morning (when the Porte St-Michel is closed), this is the most convenient access to the sanctuary.
Porte St-Joseph
Lourdes
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
14.88 MILES
If the Pyrenees has a mustn’t-miss view, it’s the one from the Pic du Midi de Bigorre (2877m). Once accessible only to mountaineers, since 1878 the Pic du…
6.1 MILES
Around 12km south of Lourdes, off the D821 near Argelès-Gazost, this fantastic animal park is home to many species that were once commonly sighted across…
Sanctuaires Notre Dame de Lourdes
0.08 MILES
The spiritual centre of Lourdes is the subterranean grotto where Bernadette Soubirous is believed to have experienced her visions in 1858. From the Porte…
21.17 MILES
Originally the residence of the monarchs of Navarre, Pau’s castle was transformed into a Renaissance château amid lavish gardens by Marguerite…
21.18 MILES
This townhouse is the birthplace of one of Napoléon’s favourite generals, Jean-Baptiste Bernadotte (nicknamed ‘Sergent belle-jambe’, on account of his…
0.31 MILES
Lourdes’ imposing castle stands on a sheer hill just behind the town. There’s been a stronghold here since Roman times, but the present building combines…
18.98 MILES
The griffon vulture (Gyps fulvus) was once a familiar sight over the Pyrenees, but habitat loss and hunting have taken their toll on these strange,…
1.6 MILES
Panoramic views of Lourdes and the central Pyrenees are on offer from this rocky outcrop just outside town. There are two routes to the top: a punishing…
Nearby Lourdes attractions
0.01 MILES
This gate into the sanctuary is the first you'll reach when approaching from across the river (where you'll find the majority of lodging and dining…
3. Basilique Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire
0.12 MILES
The lower of Lourdes' two basilicas has magnificent gilded mosaics.
0.13 MILES
Connects the Basilique Supérieure with the Chemin de Croix (Way of the Cross).
0.16 MILES
The upper basilica in the sanctuary has a soaring Gothic design.
0.17 MILES
Underneath the soaring spires of the Basilique Supérieure is the fabled Grotte de Massabielle, where people queue for hours to enter and take a blessed…
0.31 MILES
Lourdes’ imposing castle stands on a sheer hill just behind the town. There’s been a stronghold here since Roman times, but the present building combines…
0.34 MILES
Bernadette was born in this millhouse on 7 January 1844, one year after the marriage of her parents Louise Castérot and François Soubirous. She lived here…