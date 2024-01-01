Porte St-Joseph

Lourdes

By evening or early morning (when the Porte St-Michel is closed), this is the most convenient access to the sanctuary.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • France, Hautes-Pyrenees, Pic du Midi and Domaine du Tourmalet area in winter

    Pic du Midi

    14.88 MILES

    If the Pyrenees has a mustn’t-miss view, it’s the one from the Pic du Midi de Bigorre (2877m). Once accessible only to mountaineers, since 1878 the Pic du…

  • Parc Animalier des Pyrénées

    Parc Animalier des Pyrénées

    6.1 MILES

    Around 12km south of Lourdes, off the D821 near Argelès-Gazost, this fantastic animal park is home to many species that were once commonly sighted across…

  • Castle of Pau, France.

    Château de Pau

    21.17 MILES

    Originally the residence of the monarchs of Navarre, Pau’s castle was transformed into a Renaissance château amid lavish gardens by Marguerite…

  • Musée Bernadotte

    Musée Bernadotte

    21.18 MILES

    This townhouse is the birthplace of one of Napoléon’s favourite generals, Jean-Baptiste Bernadotte (nicknamed ‘Sergent belle-jambe’, on account of his…

  • Falaise aux Vautours

    Falaise aux Vautours

    18.98 MILES

    The griffon vulture (Gyps fulvus) was once a familiar sight over the Pyrenees, but habitat loss and hunting have taken their toll on these strange,…

  • Pic du Jer

    Pic du Jer

    1.6 MILES

    Panoramic views of Lourdes and the central Pyrenees are on offer from this rocky outcrop just outside town. There are two routes to the top: a punishing…

Nearby Lourdes attractions

1. Porte St-Michel

0.01 MILES

This gate into the sanctuary is the first you'll reach when approaching from across the river (where you'll find the majority of lodging and dining…

2. Sanctuaires Notre Dame de Lourdes

0.08 MILES

The spiritual centre of Lourdes is the subterranean grotto where Bernadette Soubirous is believed to have experienced her visions in 1858. From the Porte…

4. Porte de la Crypte

0.13 MILES

Connects the Basilique Supérieure with the Chemin de Croix (Way of the Cross).

6. Grotte de Massabielle

0.17 MILES

Underneath the soaring spires of the Basilique Supérieure is the fabled Grotte de Massabielle, where people queue for hours to enter and take a blessed…

7. Château Fort

0.31 MILES

Lourdes’ imposing castle stands on a sheer hill just behind the town. There’s been a stronghold here since Roman times, but the present building combines…

8. Moulin de Boly

0.34 MILES

Bernadette was born in this millhouse on 7 January 1844, one year after the marriage of her parents Louise Castérot and François Soubirous. She lived here…