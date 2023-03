Fernando II of Aragón was born in this building in 1452. It's an impressive mansion – more so now than back then, following a major expansion around 1600 and 20th-century restoration. The rooms contain Spanish-language information panels on Fernando's highly eventful and historically significant life, plus a model of Sos village in wood and a chapel where an audiovisual on Sos' history is shown.

The palacio is also home to Sos's tourist office.