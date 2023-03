Around 9km northeast of Pamplona in the town of Alzuza, this impressive museum contains almost hundreds of impressive works by the renowned Basque sculptor Jorge Oteiza. As well as his workshop, this beautifully designed gallery incorporates the artist’s former home in a lovely rural setting.

Three buses a day run to Alzuza from Pamplona’s bus station. If you’re driving, Alzuza is signposted north off the NA150, just east of Huarte.