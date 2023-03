Roncesvalles' monastery complex contains a number of different buildings of interest, including the 13th-century Gothic-style Real Colegiata de Santa María and a cloister containing the tomb of King Sancho VII (El Fuerte) of Navarra. Reportedly 2.25m tall, he fought against the Muslims in the Battle of Las Navas de Tolosa in 1212. Guided tours lasting 90 minutes take in the library, museum and treasury.