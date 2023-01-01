Museo de Navarra

Housed in a former medieval hospital, this superb museum has an eclectic collection of archaeological finds (including a number of fantastic Roman mosaics unearthed mainly in southern Navarra) and art, including Goya’s Marqués de San Adrián. Labelling is in Spanish only, but foreign translation leaflets are available.

Other highlights include a limestone block with Paleolithic rock carvings depicting a herd of ibex in linear perspective, figure-covered Romanesque capitals from the 12th century and richly executed murals from the Gothic period.