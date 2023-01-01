Ciudad Romana de Andelos

The Roman town of Andelos is battered, but its remote and peaceful setting gives it a special romance. The town, which reached its peak between the 1st and 2nd centuries AD, is divided into three: the main town, a water reservoir about 300m away from the town, and the tumbledown walls of a dam about 3km from the main site.

In spring and autumn it's a lovely 7km round-trip walk to the dam walls along dusty lanes – take water and a picnic. There's also a small museum with some of the finds from the site just by the entrance. Andelos is about 5km southwest of the village of Mendigorría, which is about 7km south of Puente la Reina.