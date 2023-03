Though this winery dates from 1891, the vineyards here have been providing wine to the royal families of Navarra since the 12th century. By calling ahead, you can arrange a winery tour and tasting (€15), held at noon from Monday to Saturday by reservation. The big draw is the outdoor wine fountain – a free-flowing tap of wine from which you can fill your cask. Go early, as only 100L are released per day.