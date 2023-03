The good people of Navarra have appreciated the gift of grapes for a very long time, and this magnificent Roman-era nobleman's villa, which dates from between the 1st and 5th centuries, was used to produce wine. Various huge clay wine storage vessels are on display, and there are some impressive mosaics (some are reproductions). The site is 6km south of Arellano village and sits in the heart of what is still wine-producing country.