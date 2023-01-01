The Catedral de Santa María de la Redonda sits on the site of a 12th-century oratory, and was built in varying styles between the 15th and 18th centuries. The eye-catching towers (known as the gemelas or twins) and splendid altarpiece are fine examples of the Rioja baroque manner. Don't miss the small exquisite painting depicting Christ on the Cross, attributed to Michelangelo. It's behind the main altar and can be illuminated by placing a coin in the box.