El Reloj Animado

Basque Country

LoginSave

Atop the town hall on the main plaza, Laguardia's intriguing clockface draws onlookers at various times of the day. At noon, 1pm, 2pm, 5pm, 8pm and 10pm, the tolling of the hour is accompanied by dancing figures in traditional Basque costume. Go a bit early, as the clock isn't always precise.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Artium Museum in Vitoria Gasteiz, Basque country in Spain.

    Artium

    20.87 MILES

    Art lovers shouldn't miss Vitoria’s palace of modern art. The large subterranean galleries are filled with engrossing pieces by artists from the Basque…

  • The Museum of La Rioja.

    Museo de la Rioja

    9.2 MILES

    Housed in a lovely 18th-century baroque building, this superb museum takes you on a wild romp through Riojan history and culture in both Spanish and…

  • Interior of the Bibat Archaeological Museum in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Basque Country, Spain.

    Bibat

    20.91 MILES

    Bibat incorporates the Museo de Arqueología, whose 1500-piece archaeological collection covers the province of Álava, from prehistory to the Bronze Age …

  • Interior of the Vivanco winery museum in Briones, La Rioja, Spain.

    Vivanco

    9.89 MILES

    A must for wine lovers, the high-tech Museum of the Culture of Wine delves into the history and culture of wine and the various processes that go into its…

  • Catedral de Santa María

    Catedral de Santa María

    21.01 MILES

    At the summit of the old town and dominating its skyline is the Catedral de Santa María. Built between the 13th and 14th centuries in the Gothic style,…

  • Valle Salado de Añana

    Valle Salado de Añana

    26.52 MILES

    For over 7000 years, 'white gold' has been produced at this site, where over 4km of wooden aqueducts transport high-saline spring water from 200-million…

  • Anillo Verde

    Anillo Verde

    21 MILES

    Ringing the city is the Anillo Verde (Green Belt), a series of interconnecting parks, ponds and marshes linked to one another by 31km of cycling paths,…

  • Villa Romana de las Musas

    Villa Romana de las Musas

    26.09 MILES

    The good people of Navarra have appreciated the gift of grapes for a very long time, and this magnificent Roman-era nobleman's villa, which dates from…

View more attractions

Nearby Basque Country attractions

1. Bodega El Fabulista

0.04 MILES

Tours of this traditional winery's medieval cellars, 7m below the Laguardia's historic heart, finish with a tasting of two of the bodega's wines. Reserve…

2. Iglesia de Santa María de los Reyes

0.13 MILES

The impressive Iglesia de Santa María de los Reyes has a breathtaking late-14th-century Gothic doorway, adorned with beautiful sculptures of the disciples…

3. Torre Abacial

0.15 MILES

For a splendid view over town and the vineyards beyond, climb the 100-plus steps of the 'Abbot's Tower' – so named as it was once part of a monastery…

4. Bodegas Palacio

0.34 MILES

Bodegas Palacio, just 800m south of Laguardia, arranges tours and tastings by appointment. Check the website for details of its wine courses (from €35 for…

5. Bodegas Casa Primicia

0.37 MILES

Laguardia's oldest winery is 500m north of the historic centre. On a 75-minute tour through this atmospheric 16th-century building, knowledgeable guides…

7. Bodegas Ysios

1.11 MILES

Located 2km north of Laguardia, the 2001-opened Bodegas Ysios was designed by Santiago Calatrava as a ‘temple dedicated to wine’. It features an aluminium…

8. Museo de la Rioja

9.2 MILES

Housed in a lovely 18th-century baroque building, this superb museum takes you on a wild romp through Riojan history and culture in both Spanish and…