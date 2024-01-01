Atop the town hall on the main plaza, Laguardia's intriguing clockface draws onlookers at various times of the day. At noon, 1pm, 2pm, 5pm, 8pm and 10pm, the tolling of the hour is accompanied by dancing figures in traditional Basque costume. Go a bit early, as the clock isn't always precise.
El Reloj Animado
Basque Country
