Art lovers shouldn't miss Vitoria’s palace of modern art. The large subterranean galleries are filled with engrossing pieces by artists from the Basque Country (including Eduardo Chillida, Jorge Oteiza and Cristina Iglesias), Spain (eg Joan Miró, Salvador Dalí) and beyond (such as American Bill Viola and Argentine-Italian Fabian Marcaccio), complemented by thought-provoking temporary exhibitions. Multilingual audio guides are free. There are hands-on activities for kids, periodic film screenings and concerts, and an in-house cafe.