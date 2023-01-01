Catedral de María Inmaculada

Vitoria’s cathedral might look old, but in fact it only dates from the early 1970s. There are some impressive, fairly adventurous stained-glass windows and a neck-stretchingly high nave. More interesting, though, is the attached Museo Diocesano de Arte Sacro, which contains some early Christian stone carvings and Basque crosses, detailed paintings of biblical scenes and a glittering ensemble of crucifixes and ceremonial crosses – all of which come from the Basque Country.