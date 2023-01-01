At the summit of the old town and dominating its skyline is the Catedral de Santa María. Built between the 13th and 14th centuries in the Gothic style, this medieval masterpiece was declared a cathedral in 1861. Although restoration is ongoing, it is open for guided visits. English-language tours are offered at least once a day; call ahead or book a tour online. The recommended cathedral and tower tour includes underground chambers and the rooftop, with views over the city.

The tour ends with a magnificent 3D projection along the walls, showing just how colourful these churches were in centuries past (not the cold grey stone of common belief). Hard hats are provided.

Lifts provide access for visitors with disabilities to the tower and crypt.