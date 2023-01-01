Museo de Armería

On a peaceful, tree-lined boulevard, this low-lit armaments museum showcases weapons used over the centuries, from Bronze Age spearheads to 19th-century muskets.

The global collection includes African weaponry, some beautifully designed 17th-century samurai costumes and a shiny suit of armour on an equally well-protected horse.

Another section has uniforms, battle maps and a sprawling miniaturised recreation of the 1813 Battle of Vitoria, when an alliance of Spanish, English and Portuguese troops defeated the French army under Joseph Bonaparte, paving the way for Spain's victory in the Peninsular War.