Bibat incorporates the Museo de Arqueología, whose 1500-piece archaeological collection covers the province of Álava, from prehistory to the Bronze Age (1st floor), the Iron Age to the birth of Christ (2nd floor) and the Romans to the Middle Ages (3rd floor). Also here is the Museo Fournier de Naipes, with an impressive collection of historic presses and playing cards, including some of the oldest European decks.