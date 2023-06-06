Shop
Logroño is a stately wine-country town with a heart of tree-studded squares, narrow streets and hidden corners. There are few monuments here, but perhaps more importantly to some, a great selection of pintxos (Basque tapas) bars. In fact, Logroño is quickly gaining a culinary reputation to rival anywhere in Spain.
Logroño
Housed in a lovely 18th-century baroque building, this superb museum takes you on a wild romp through Riojan history and culture in both Spanish and…
Catedral de Santa María de la Redonda
Logroño
The Catedral de Santa María de la Redonda sits on the site of a 12th-century oratory, and was built in varying styles between the 15th and 18th centuries…
Logroño
The impressive main entrance of Logroño's oldest church (built between the 12th and 13th centuries) has a splendid portico of deeply receding borders and…
