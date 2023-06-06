Logroño

Logroño is a stately wine-country town with a heart of tree-studded squares, narrow streets and hidden corners. There are few monuments here, but perhaps more importantly to some, a great selection of pintxos (Basque tapas) bars. In fact, Logroño is quickly gaining a culinary reputation to rival anywhere in Spain.

  • The Museum of La Rioja.

    Museo de la Rioja

    Logroño

    Housed in a lovely 18th-century baroque building, this superb museum takes you on a wild romp through Riojan history and culture in both Spanish and…

  • Catedral de Santa María de la Redonda

    Catedral de Santa María de la Redonda

    Logroño

    The Catedral de Santa María de la Redonda sits on the site of a 12th-century oratory, and was built in varying styles between the 15th and 18th centuries…

  • Iglesia de San Bartolomé

    Iglesia de San Bartolomé

    Logroño

    The impressive main entrance of Logroño's oldest church (built between the 12th and 13th centuries) has a splendid portico of deeply receding borders and…

