Organizing a group trip can be a daunting task. Deciding where to go, what to do and where you'll stay with a group of people — who all have their own opinions — can be challenging enough to nearly convince you not to go.

But certain destinations are decidedly worth the hassle. Whether you are traveling with friends or with family, here are nine places that are perfect for your next group adventure.

Spend a sunny afternoon hiking one of Great Barrington's nearby trails while taking in the foliage. © Romiana Lee / Shutterstock

Great Barrington, The Berkshires, USA

The Berkshires in Massachusetts is a popular escape for many East Coast city dwellers due to the region's fall foliage and charming towns. Basing yourself in Great Barrington offers a wholesome oasis for any type of big group. Rent a house, preferably on a lake, and sit back and enjoy the long weekend. Great Barrington's quaint main street is worth an afternoon excursion. Flip through vinyl at Rob's Records, find your next favorite side table at The Berkshire Galleries of Great Barrington and round the day off with dinner at Prarie Whale.

For literature fans, The Berkshires were once home to many writers, including Edith Wharton. Take a day trip to visit her estate, The Mount, for history, culture and stunning architecture. And when all that relaxing starts to feel dull, break a sweat with a hike to the largest waterfall in Massachusetts, Bash Bish Falls.

A safari group cruises through the bush as zebras pass © Mitch Diamond / Getty Images

Tanzania

Is your group looking for an unforgettable adventure? Tanzania offers a wealth of group-centered activities, primarily in the bush. If it's always been your dream to catch a glimpse of the Big Five (lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo and rhino), pack your friends or family into a Land Rover and head to the Serengeti. Spend your days cruising through the Ngorongoro Crater, enjoying cocktails under the stars, and getting a front-row seat to some of Earth's most fascinating creatures.

Grab your group and explore Fremont Street in the heart of downtown Las Vegas © travelview / iStock

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

At its very core, Las Vegas is an adult playground. Whether you come for a bachelor party, girls’ trip or family adventure, there is no shortage of fun. Here, you can catch a water-inspired Cirque du Soleil show at the Bellagio, enjoy a sunset meal in the exclusive seats of the Eiffel Tower Restaurant, hit Encore Beach Club for a rowdy pool party or try your luck at one of the countless poker tables.

Later, stop by the Mob Museum for a look at the nitty-gritty side of the USA. And if you get the urge, tie the knot at the kitschy yet playful Viva Las Vegas Chapel – everyone knows the best marriages start with an Elvis serenade.

A visit to Miami is not complete without a stop in Little Havana for top-notch Cuban food © Boogich / Getty Images

Miami, Florida, USA

Playful and glamorous, Miami is a certified group trip destination. Everything about Miami screams, “Grab your friends and have some fun.” Head to South Beach if you crave the classic Miami experience, but you don't necessarily have to focus on beaches and nightlife. Leave the golden sand behind for a day and explore Little Havana, eat traditional, mouthwatering Cuban food at Versailles, and spend an afternoon in the Art District of the neighborhood, which features a handful of stellar galleries.

Head to Wynwood, where art has taken over the street with mesmerizing murals around every corner. Afterward, catch some live music at Lagniappe, a sultry club that brings a New Orleans flair to Miami. With art, good food, and seemingly endless nightlife, there are plenty of things to do.

Chianti's expansive and stunning landscape makes an ideal escape with friends © Matt Munro / Lonely Planet

Chianti, Tuscany, Italy

What could go wrong with a group of friends in wine country? Nothing when it's in Tuscany. Head to Chianti, the birthplace of one of Italy's most beloved wines, for stunning landscapes and endless tastings. Many vineyards in Tuscany offer exceptional lodging, such as Castello di Ama, where everything is accessible, the tastings are just a stroll away, and romance is in the air.

And when you have nursed too many hangovers, truffling hunting, pasta making and olive oil tasting are there to step in. If you prefer a less structured environment, rent a villa, relax by the pool, ride bicycles through the vineyards and cook lavish dinners to enjoy in the garden. When the countryside begins to feel a bit slow, head to Florence or Venice for a little city action before you head home.

Spend a day with your friends at Calo des Moro in Mallorca © ellobo1 / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Mallorca, Spain

Sometimes the best thing you can do is escape to an island. Mallorca is a destination for all ages, and whether you are craving a trip with friends or looking for a winter getaway with your kids, there's no better place to relax, recover and enjoy a beachy retreat.

Let the crystal-clear water and soothing ocean breeze wash over you at Platja des Coll Baix, one of the island's most beloved beaches. Take a steep hike to Santuari de la Mare de Déu des Puig, a 14th-century nunnery that sits atop a towering hill, or spend the afternoon exploring some of the island's most mesmerizing caves at Coves del Drac. With no lack of beaches, sun, and activities, expect to leave rested and glowing.

Hit Whistler's killer slopes before enjoying its alpine-style village © AscentXmedia / stockstudioX / Getty Images

Whistler, Canada

Is your group ready to hit the slopes? Whistler is an amazing destination that will offer something even for those who prefer to hang out in the chalet. Not only are the courses varied and the hills steep, but the area is beautiful too. The picturesque village, with its alpine-style architecture and towering mountains in the background, is worth marveling at. There's even the chance for a bit of culture while you're here with Whistler's developing art scene.

Ride the Peak 2 Peak Gondola, which offers magical views and a quick journey between Whistler and Blackcomb. If you have had enough time in the cold, stop in at Whistler Brewing Company for a pint or a tour and tasting at one of BC's oldest microbreweries. Wrap up the trip with a visit to the Audain Art Museum for Indigenous and British Columbian artwork.

Snorkel with your travel buddies in the Surin Islands © Shuttertong / Shutterstock

Thailand

With its greenery, historic temples and seriously good food, it's no wonder Thailand makes a fabulous group-trip option for those looking for some adventure.

Begin your exploration of Thailand by diving head-first into the cuisine. Branch out beyond pad thai with a steaming bowl of khao soi before eating your way through the rest of Thailand's delicious dishes. Take a refreshing dip at Erawan National Park, but beware of the monkeys; they are known to sometimes snatch items from visitors. Take home handmade souvenirs with a visit to Cicada Market. This night-time shopping experience will give you a taste of the local way of life. Before you depart, take the opportunity to marvel at Thailand's ornate architecture by visiting Wat Phra Kaew and Wat Traimit.

Take in Prague's unique architecture and timeless charm as you explore the city © Matt LaVigne / Getty Images

Prague, Czech Republic

Does your group prefer a little more history alongside your adventure? Prague is the answer. Relatively affordable compared to many of its European neighbors, Prague is an excellent option for larger groups looking to keep expenses on the lower end and families wanting to switch it up for their annual vacation.

The architecture of the city is unforgettable. Watch the Astronomical Clock hit the hour and enjoy its short but beautiful show before wandering the narrow, lively streets. Cross the iconic Charles Bridge and see the city stretch out before you. Head to St Vitus Cathedral for its Gothic, eye-catching exterior and the centuries-old treasures that lie inside. Relax within the peaceful Wallenstein Garden, once fit for a duke. There is simply so much to uncover in this complex city.