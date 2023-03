Even if you're not contemplating tying the knot, it's worth a peek inside this little assembly-line wedding chapel of loooove to see if anyone is getting married. The public is welcome to attend the themed weddings: kitschy as all get-out, they range from Elvis' 'Blue Hawaii' and 'Pink Caddy' to 'Twilight,' 'Gangster' and 'Gladiator' themes. Book ceremonies in advance.