Las Vegas' fractured art scene received an enormous boost in the late 1990s, when commercial photographer Wes Isbutt established this arts complex Downtown. Today, the Arts Factory is the lynchpin for First Friday events, with as many as 10,000 people stepping inside the vibrant collective to see gallery exhibits on the first Friday evening of every month. Next door, Art Square has even more galleries, eclectic shops, experimental theater space and an arty bar.