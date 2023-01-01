An incubator for up-and-coming fashion designers and local artisans, the edgy Container Park, fronted by a giant metal grasshopper, stacks pop-up shops on top of one another. Wander along the sidewalks and catwalks while searching out handmade jewelry, contemporary art and clothing at a dozen or so specialty boutiques, eateries and art installations. When the sun sets, the container bars come to life and host regular themed events and movie nights. It's adults only (21-plus) after 9pm.