Wynwood & the Design District

Wynwood and the Design District are two of Miami’s arts neighborhoods (though it's fair to say the edge has worn off a bit) – Wynwood is packed with galleries and lots of street art and has a lively night life, and there are some good music festivals held here every year. It's very popular with tourists who are looking for an alternative to South Beach. The Design District is a high-end shopping area, with a couple of great little art museums and a mixed bag of restaurants.

    Margulies Collection at the Warehouse

    Encompassing 45,000 sq ft, this vast not-for-profit exhibition space houses one of the best art collections in Wynwood – Martin Margulies' awe-inspiring…

  • Wynwood Walls

    In the midst of rusted warehouses and concrete blah, there's a pastel-and-graffiti explosion of urban art. Wynwood Walls is a collection of murals and…

    De La Cruz Collection

    Housing one of Miami's finest private collections, this 30,000-sq-ft gallery has a treasure trove of contemporary works scattered across three floors,…

    Institute of Contemporary Art

    An excellent contemporary arts museum, the ICA sits in the midst of the Design District, and hosts a fantastic range of contemporary exhibitions alongside…

    Bakehouse Art Complex

    One of the pivotal art destinations in Wynwood, the Bakehouse has been an arts incubator since well before the creation of the Wynwood Walls. Today this…

    Bacardi Building

    You don’t need to be a rum-lover to appreciate the former Miami headquarters of the world’s largest family-owned spirits company, Bacardi. The main event…

    Living Room

    Just to remind you that you’re entering the Design District is a big, surreal public art installation of, yep, a living room – just the sort of thing you…

    Fly's Eye Dome

    Installed during Art Basel in 2014, Buckminster Fuller's striking geodesic dome looks otherworldly as it appears to float in a small reflecting pool…

    Locust Projects

    Locust Projects has become a major name for emerging artists in the contemporary art scene. Run by artists as a nonprofit collective since 1998, LP has…

