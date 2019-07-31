Wynwood and the Design District are two of Miami’s arts neighborhoods (though it's fair to say the edge has worn off a bit) – Wynwood is packed with galleries and lots of street art and has a lively night life, and there are some good music festivals held here every year. It's very popular with tourists who are looking for an alternative to South Beach. The Design District is a high-end shopping area, with a couple of great little art museums and a mixed bag of restaurants.