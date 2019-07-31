Encompassing 45,000 sq ft, this vast not-for-profit exhibition space houses one of the best art collections in Wynwood – Martin Margulies' awe-inspiring…
Wynwood & the Design District
Wynwood and the Design District are two of Miami’s arts neighborhoods (though it's fair to say the edge has worn off a bit) – Wynwood is packed with galleries and lots of street art and has a lively night life, and there are some good music festivals held here every year. It's very popular with tourists who are looking for an alternative to South Beach. The Design District is a high-end shopping area, with a couple of great little art museums and a mixed bag of restaurants.
Explore Wynwood & the Design District
- MMargulies Collection at the Warehouse
Encompassing 45,000 sq ft, this vast not-for-profit exhibition space houses one of the best art collections in Wynwood – Martin Margulies' awe-inspiring…
- Wynwood Walls
In the midst of rusted warehouses and concrete blah, there's a pastel-and-graffiti explosion of urban art. Wynwood Walls is a collection of murals and…
- DDe La Cruz Collection
Housing one of Miami's finest private collections, this 30,000-sq-ft gallery has a treasure trove of contemporary works scattered across three floors,…
- IInstitute of Contemporary Art
An excellent contemporary arts museum, the ICA sits in the midst of the Design District, and hosts a fantastic range of contemporary exhibitions alongside…
- BBakehouse Art Complex
One of the pivotal art destinations in Wynwood, the Bakehouse has been an arts incubator since well before the creation of the Wynwood Walls. Today this…
- BBacardi Building
You don’t need to be a rum-lover to appreciate the former Miami headquarters of the world’s largest family-owned spirits company, Bacardi. The main event…
- LLiving Room
Just to remind you that you’re entering the Design District is a big, surreal public art installation of, yep, a living room – just the sort of thing you…
- FFly's Eye Dome
Installed during Art Basel in 2014, Buckminster Fuller's striking geodesic dome looks otherworldly as it appears to float in a small reflecting pool…
- LLocust Projects
Locust Projects has become a major name for emerging artists in the contemporary art scene. Run by artists as a nonprofit collective since 1998, LP has…
See
