How to See Barcelona by Bicycle

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Balmy sunshine 300 days a year, ocean-hugging promenades, leafy tree-lined streets and a historic city center make Barcelona one of Europe’s top places to visit. These qualities also make it a superb city for cycling. Indeed, pedaling around is a quintessential Barcelona experience, with many residents using their bikes to commute to work or to school, pick up their kids, do the weekly grocery run or simply get out and about.

The Catalan capital is both super-walkable and easy to navigate by public transport – yet cycling is often the most efficient option for getting between places door to door. What’s more, it’s affordable, free of parking stress…and just plain fun. Best of all, you’ll get some great exercise as you rack up the mileage – earning that extra vermouth and plate of patatas bravas.

Reclaimed pedestrian areas (including streets originally prioritizing vehicles), the city’s famous superilles are central to the city’s urban fabric, and make it easy for cyclists to get between neighborhoods. Additionally, low-emissions zones and restricted vehicle speeds, especially around schools and areas of high pedestrian traffic, further incentivize bicycle traffic. And Barcelona has 263km of dedicated cycling lanes.

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Convinced to get on two wheels yet? Start pedaling with our roundup of the best biking routes in Barcelona, plus tips any cyclist should know.

1. Modernist Monuments

Best for architecture aficionados

Cyclists on a boulevard in Barcelona. MeinPhoto/Shutterstock

Start: Palau de la Música

Finish: Parc Güell

Approximate distance: 9km

In the narrow streets of El Born lies the architecturally and acoustically impressive Palau de la Música. A Jaume Plensa optical-illusion sculpture stands at the entrance; venture inside to see the fantastical bell-shaped, stained-glass skylight sculpture and other standout Modernist details by Lluís Domènech i Montaner.

Nest, bike northwest to lay eyes on the multicolored mosaic facade and stained-glass windows of Antoni Gaudí’s iconic Casa Batlló, passing the 19th-century mansions on Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes and chic stores of Passeig de Gràcia along the way. Just a few blocks north, the ice-cream-cake-shaped forms of Gaudí’s La Pedrera dazzle. Fuel up with a pastry or sandwich nearby at Baluard, which sells some of the best fresh-baked goods in the city.

La Sagrada Familia is hard to miss as a navigation point, a newly installed cross topping its highest tower (at 173m). Head northeast for ten blocks, crossing over Diagonal and Passeig de Sant Joan, and take in Gaudí’s towering masterpiece from street level. (You can – and should – spend more time examining the countless details of this architectural masterwork during a long visit.).

Follow the broad, pedestrianized rambla of Avinguda de Gaudí – lined with cafes and restaurants – to where it ends, at the whimsical, terracotta-colored Recinte Modernista de Sant Pau. Designed by Montaner, this former hospital is still used today as a medical research facility. A guided tour gets visitors access to eight refurbished pavilions behind the main building.

Enjoy lunch at a cafe in a Gràcia plaça before continuing on to Parc Güell, another Gaudí classic. Given the topography, most reach the park by foot – though if you’re feeling energetic enough for some steep climbs (or have an e-bike), continue up Carrer de Pau Alsina and Carrer de la Mare de Déu de la Salut. Your reward? Seeing the famous mosaic lizards up close, plus one of the best panoramic views in the city.

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How to See Barcelona by Bicycle — map 1

Detour: On the western fringe of Gràcia, Gaudí’s Casa Vicens has a gorgeous red brick exterior and green and white geometric tiles with floral flourishes. It’s an underrated, under-visited classic.

2. Best of Barcelona

Best for fabulous city and sea views

Cyclists in Port Vell, Barcelona. joyfull/Shutterstock

Start: Plaça d’Espanya

Finish: Plaça de les Glòries

Approximate distance: 11.2km

Start at the bustling Plaça d’Espanya. On the highest floor of Las Arenas, a onetime bullfighting ring turned shopping center, a free-to-access roof deck offers views of the two imposing terracotta Venetian columns built for the 1929 Expo and up to the Museu Nacional d’Arte de Catalunya (MNAC). From Plaça d’Espanya, take the two-way bike lane that runs down the middle Avinguda del Paral·lel all the way to the seafront; ocean vistas, salty sea air and a flat grade means you can mostly coast. Turn left and take the cycling lane along the promenade; you might have to wait for boats and yachts to pass before crossing the drawbridge. Stop off to learn about Barcelona’s relationship with the sea at the Maritime Museum or Aquarium.

Back on two wheels, as you cycle toward La Barceloneta, get a glance at Roy Liechtenstein’s colorful, pop-art Face of Barcelona, and take a pic of the wave-shaped W Hotel at the spit of San Sebastian Beach. Don’t miss Frank Gehry’s Peix, the bronze “scales” of the fish sparkling in the sun, as you arrive at the newly refurbished Port Olímpic, another ideal spot to have a break and a cold drink.

From Mar Bella or Nova Icària Beaches in El Poblenou, head northwest up the Rambla del Poblenou and end at the renovated Plaça de les Glòries, where you can shop for vintage finds at Encants market, see the views from the top of the Torre Glòries or kick back with a vermouth at a kiosk next to La Gran Clariana park.

How to See Barcelona by Bicycle — map 2

Detour: Want a shorter ride? Instead of turning right toward La Barceloneta, cross the road and head to Parc de la Ciutadella. Pedal through the park’s southwest side entrance, admire the restored Hivernacle, then exit at the Arc de Triomf gate. Continue northeast, passing through the University of Pompeu Fabra and turning right to the beach.

3. Art and Culture Tour

Best for art lovers and culture vultures

A cyclist and pedestrians in the Barri Gòtic, Barcelona. csp/Shutterstock

Start: MACBA

Finish: Museu del Disseny

Approximate distance: 5km

Skateboarders, poetry slammers and street dancers frequent the public square outside Museu d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona (MACBA) and the Centre de Cultura Contemporània de Barcelona (CCCB), in the cultural melting pot of El Raval. Allow an hour or so to see what’s in the galleries at MACBA, which always has intriguing multimedia works on display; and CCCB, which often showcases photography.

Hop back on your bike to seek out art treasures in the old city. The Museu Picasso is a popular stop, as is the nearby Moco Museum, which shows modern works by Banksy, Basquiat, Warhol and others. Both are in El Born.

As you digest all you’ve seen, cycle slowly to Glòries – then finish the day at the iconic Museu del Disseny, which celebrates fashion, graphic design, urban planning and interior design. If you’re inspired to make your own acquisitions, the museum’s DShop stocks Miguel Milá chairs and lamps, Teixidors rugs and blankets, and innovative, useful objects for home and work. You can also sink into one of the cushioned benches at the cafe and order a snack.

How to See Barcelona by Bicycle — map 3

Detour: Montjuïc is the hilly and green glory of the city and a favorite picnic and family spot. The ascent is doable if you have five gears or more – as well as a bit of vim and vigor. (It’s easier with an e-bike.) The park is also home to Fundació Joan Miró, which exhibits paintings, sculpture, textiles and mosaics by the Catalan master.

Tips for Cycling in Barcelona

Cyclists by the Arc de Triomf, Barcelona. Littleaom/Shutterstock