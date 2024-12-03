There’s nothing like a tapas bar to satisfy appetites of all sizes. And in Barcelona, these small plates are the perfect canvas for the countless, delicious flavors that bring so many people coming back to Spain.

Here, you can enjoy the classic tapas – like patatas bravas (spicy potatoes) and tortilla de patatas (Spanish omelet) – found all over the country, as well as Catalan specialties. On almost every tapas menu, look out for local favorites like pa amb tomàquet (tomato bread) – plus meat-and-cheese plates and other dishes designed to tempt your tastebuds and pair perfectly with a glass of wine or (even better) a sweet vermouth.

Broken down by neighborhood, here are some of the best tapas bars in Barcelona.

Enjoying tapas alfresco is one of Barcelona’s great pleasures. Stefano Politi Markovina/Shutterstock

The best tapas in Barri Gòtic

La Plata

Most famous for its fried sardines, La Plata is one of the quintessential tapas bars in Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter – and the line of tourists outside proves it. Despite the constant flow of customers, the restaurant’s interior maintains the charm of an old-school Barcelona joint, with wine available on tap.

La Vinateria del Call

Another traditional bar tucked away in the narrow, dizzying streets of this historic quarter, La Vinateria del Call keeps a focus on wine – and the tapas are just as delectable. The menu has classics like veal meatballs, plus surprising delights like spicy stuffed mussels, as well as lengthy vegetarian and cheese offerings.

The best tapas in El Raval

Bar El Pollo

While there’s nothing flashy about this casual tapas bar, it’s gained quite a reputation for its Basque-style pintxos and wide variety of tortillas. Egg, potato and occasionally onion form the classic combo for a tortilla de patata – but Bar El Pollo goes the extra mile with fillings like truffle or tuna, and maybe a topping of pickled peppers.

Bar Cañete

Just off La Rambla, this El Raval tapas bar has a sophisticated ambiance and classic Catalan selections, plus fresh seafood dishes when you’re craving something more substantial. At Bar Cañete, All the ingredients are locally sourced, with special priority given to what’s in season.

Whichever tapas bar you choose, don’t skip the daily specials. David Silverman/Getty Images

The best tapas in La Ribera

Bar del Pla

If you prefer funky natural wines over sweet sangria, you’ll feel at home at this cozy wine bar in El Born. Visit Bar del Pla to try Catalan classics like the hearty cheese-covered canelón de rustido – and look forward to seeing what surprising flavor combinations pop up on the specials menu.

Cal Pep

You can count on a line forming in the quarter-hour before this neighborhood mainstay opens – and it’s worth the wait to sit at the bar and see the tapas come together before your eyes. Your server will recommend dishes personally to your taste. For purists, Cal Pep is the place for high-quality and straightforward classic tapas.

The best tapas in La Barceloneta

La Cova Fumada

This tapas bar near the beach is considered the home of la bomba de la Barceloneta, a deep-fried potato stuffed with meat filling and topped with drizzled aioli. It’s is the must-order dish at La Cova Fumada – but don’t sleep on the seafood dishes here, such as calamari with onions, or sardines.

Bar Jai-Ca

This neighborhood staple is so popular, it has expanded to two locations on the same block (with the same name) to make room for larger groups. All the dishes at Bar Jai-Ca are of high quality; the house specialty is the anchovies with fried fish bones.

With tapas, small plates deliver huge pleasures. Michael Heffernan for Lonely Planet

The best tapas in L’Eixample

Mont Bar

In this elegant and sometimes fancy neighborhood, consider seeking out the high-end tapas at this Michelin-starred bistro. Mont Bar is always changing things up on its gastronomy-minded tapas menu: you can always count on originality and high-quality ingredients like Wagyu beef and razor clams.

Paco Meralgo

This upscale tavern is the place to go in L’Eixample for classic tapas dishes made with perfectly chosen ingredients that are cooked to perfection. The menu is long on comfort tapas like croquetas and patatas “bravisimas” (the “spiciest” ones). You’ll also find more refined options such as zucchini flowers, salmon tartar and grilled shrimp sourced from the Costa Brava.

The best tapas in Gràcia

Bar Bodega Quimet

This little hole in the wall is an affordable haunt that locals love for its homemade vermouth and large selection of tinned fish, with the most popular dish the octopus and potatoes. In the evenings, it can get quite busy; since there are not so many tables, call ahead if you want a guaranteed seat.

Polleria Fontana

For fans of croquetas, this chicken-centric tapas bar in Gràcia has some of the most raved-about versions in the city. Polleria Fontana has a homey local vibe and a solid menu of traditional Catalan tapas, with a few modern twists. Its casual atmosphere makes for a great midday pick-me-up if you’re coming down from Park Güell.

Atmospheric Quimet & Quimet is a classic standby for tapas and drinks in Poble Sec. Paul Barron/Shutterstock

The best tapas in Poble Sec

Quimet & Quimet

A family-run business since 1914, Quimet & Quimet is always busy despite being standing-room-only – literally. Patrons are happy to wait in line to huddle around a small table surrounded by shelves full of wine bottles and assorted vintage bric-a-brac. The lengthy menu offers delicious small sandwiches, or montaditos, with flavorful combos like manchego cheese and chestnuts.

Denassus

On Barcelona’s famous “pintxo street” Carrer de Blai, Denassus is a wine-focused gastrobar that serves elevated tapas, like Peking-style duck croquettes and Spanish tortillas with truffle. Since the restaurant was founded by a pair of sommeliers, don’t be shy to ask for pairing recommendations from the staff, who are always eager to share insights on the vast wine collection.

The best tapas in Poblenou

El 58

While strolling the Rambla del Poblenou, try to nab a seat at the vintage, casual El 58, where you can’t go wrong with dishes like fried eggplant drizzled in honey, grilled shrimp or octopus. It does get crowded in the evenings: to avoid a wait, consider going for the midday menu (menú del día), which gives you the chance to try the small bites and a heartier dish, plus dessert, for a set and generally reasonable price.

Més de Vi

A wine bar that’s both cozy and classy, Més de Vi has a menu that emphasizes cured meats and tinned fish from all over the country. Yet Catalan cuisine is the star of a tapas menu long on regional specialties, and a daily menu that changes based on what can be most freshly procured from local markets.