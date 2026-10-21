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These hotels are for the skier who loves to hit the slopes in style – but they’re also for anyone who prefers to après all day, do a sauna-plunge-pool-rotation or cozy up with a book by a grand fireplace with snowy views. When I think of a ski lodge, I want there to be natural materials (wood paneling is a must), warm, inviting furniture, a space to party and a space to recover. These hotels fit the bill, and many are ski-in, ski-out.

Here are the ski lodges and hotels to put on your radar, including some recommendations written by my Lonely Planet colleagues.

1. Pointe Isabelle, Chamonix, France

Best for bougie on a budget

Recommended and written by Melissa Yeager, Destination Editor for Western USA and Canada

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I’m always boasting of my love for three-star hotels. One of my favorites for a "bougie on a budget" trip to Chamonix is Pointe Isabelle. This property has all the essentials and no frills, but it puts you right in the center of town and has rooms perfect for a group of friends to share. The other cool thing about it is that it's named after Isabella Straton, one of the first women alpine pioneers.

2. Montage Big Sky, Big Sky, Montana

Best for the ultimate recovery

Top left: The lobby at Montage Big Sky. Right: The surrounding slopes. Bottom left: A luxurious guest room. Montage Big Sky (3)

Big Sky is where I learned to ski; it’s one of the most impressive places to hit the slopes in the US, home to almost 6000 acres of trails and 40 lifts. Base yourself at Montage Big Sky for the ultimate ski-in, ski-out experience. Staff will even warm up your boots for you before you head out for the day. Off the slopes, Spa Montage is well-equipped for ski recovery, fully stocked with compression boots, therapy massage devices and other relieving equipment. Or, if you’re still adjusting to the altitude, it offers a specialty treatment for that, focusing on respiration and headache relief.

3. The Vale Rusutsu, Hokkaidō, Japan

Best for a less crowded alternative to Niseko

Recommended and written by Selena Takigawa Hoy, Destination Editor for North Asia

A Premier Residence at the Vale Rusutsu in Hokkaidō, Japan. The Vale Rusutsu

Only about 30 minutes from the more popular and crowded Niseko, The Vale Rusutsu is a family-friendly, lower-key alternative with equally excellent Japow-der snow. In winter, swoosh through 37 runs across three peaks; in the green season, there's hiking, golfing and an onsite amusement park. We loved the luxury apartments with full kitchens and panoramic balconies, and the kids especially enjoyed the free carousel and animatronic singing bears.

4. Rosewood Courcheval, Courchevel, France

Best for a private ski-in, ski-out escape











The exterior of Rosewood Courchevel. Rosewood Courchevel

High up in the French Alps, Rosewood Courchevel is an elegant 51-room ski-in, ski-out escape. The rooms are modern yet cozy, with gorgeous views of the snow-dusted Alps. At the on-site Asaya Spa, guests can relax and recharge in an indoor pool, saunas, steam rooms, hot tub or cold plunge and book facials, massages, scrubs and more. Be sure to dine at SALTO, with a Northern Italian menu featuring comforting dishes like braised beef agnolotti and veal Milanese, or enjoy après-ski at the outdoor lounge – DJ and crackling fireplace included.

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5. Hotel Sensoria, the Dolomites, Italy

Best for an adults-only, all-inclusive stay

Recommended and written by Amy Lynch, Destination Editor for the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia

Left and bottom right: A guest room at Hotel Sensoria. Top right: The restaurant at Sensoria. Amy Lynch/Lonely Planet (3)

I absolutely fell in love with Hotel Sensoria in the Dolomites. It's an incredibly luxurious and elegant adults-only all-inclusive, located right at the base of Alpe de Siusi, with minimal decor and a focus on luxury, wellness and cuisine. It offers saunas (with sauna shows – lights and costumes in the sauna – yes really), indoor and outdoor pool, yoga and various treatments, perfect for when your muscles are all skied out. The food, focused on South Tyrolean flavors, is out of this world. If I were a billionaire, I'd live here.

6. W Aspen, Aspen, Colorado

Best for a lively après scene

Top left: The rooftop pool at W Aspen. Right: The exterior of W Aspen. Bottom right: Hidalog, the seating area. W Aspen

If your favorite part of skiing is the beer you reward yourself with at the end of the day (no judgment here), then W Aspen is the hotel for you. A ski-in, ski-out property sitting at the base of Aspen Mountain, it’s plenty easy to get from slopes to bar, with the party lasting late into the night. Elevate your après game poolside on the rooftop, which includes a heated pool, hot tub, fire pits, 360-degree views of the Rockies and, of course, food and beverages. Or ditch the swimsuit and head down to Hidalgo, the hotel’s cocktail lounge that hosts live DJ sets on the weekends.

7. Ski Portillo, Los Andes, Chile

Best for a community feel in an epic setting

Recommended and written by Bridget FitzGibbons, Brand Marketing Director

Left: Hotel Portillo in the Chilean Andes. Right: On the slopes. Bridget FitzGibbons/Lonely Planet

Combine the kindness and rambunctiousness of Chilean culture with a ski resort, and you get my favorite mountain hideaway in the southern hemisphere: Ski Portillo. The all-inclusive ski-in, ski-out resort in the high Andes is just a 2-hour drive from Santiago, with options for all ski lovers from truly budget-friendly to all-out luxe with full access to on-site restaurants and bars, ski rentals, hot tubs, pools and on-site activities (post-ski day yoga hit the spot). It's accessible for every level of skier, too, from heli-skiers to beginners and everyone in between. We left with new friends who were staff, guests and band members (yes, live music too!), a true community feel in an epic setting.

8. Four Seasons Whistler, Whistler, Canada

Best for five-star amenities

Recommended and written by Melissa Yeager, Destination Editor for Western USA and Canada

If you’re looking for a five-star splurge with the perfect cozy mountain vibes and plenty of amenities like a dreamy heated outdoor pool to enjoy against the crisp temperatures, the Four Seasons Whistler is the place to book. It has a ski concierge at the base of Blackcomb Mountain, so you don’t have to worry about lugging all your gear from the hotel. The on-site spa means you can round out your day of skiing with a massage.

9. Higashiyama Niseko Village, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Niseko, Japan

Best for hot springs









A hotel bathroom at Higashiyama Niseko Village. Higashiyama Niseko Village, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

The resort town of Niseko's powdery slopes are legendary. Guests at the ski-in, ski-out Higashiyama Niseko Village, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve will experience the privacy of an alpine chalet with all the perks of staying at a luxury resort. The resort’s peaceful, modern rooms feature mountain views of Mt Yosei or Niseko Annupuri, but the real draw here is the private onsen in Spa Chasi La Sothysis. Bathe in the indoor and outdoor baths of Hokkaidō's mineral-rich spring water, and follow it up with a signature massage treatment.

10. Hotel Mignon, Breuil-Cervinia, Italy

Best for a true mountain chalet experience

Recommended and written by Sandie Kestell, Destination Editor for Central and Eastern Europe

Hotel Mignon is a charming small hotel run by sisters who are incredibly welcoming. It's beautifully decorated in alpine style, with wood paneling and alpine fabrics, and is located right on the main street just a few minutes from the ski lift. I loved the cozy bar area for debriefing and relaxing after a day skiing. The rooms are not fancy – we're definitely in three-star territory here – but they are all you need.

11. Valsana Hotel, Arosa, Switzerland

Best for an eco-conscious stay









Valsana Hotel's sauna with a snowy view. Valsana Hotel

At the four-star Valsana Hotel, just beyond Switzerland’s Arosa Forest, experience a modern and sustainable take on the ski lodge. Most notable is the property’s ice battery, which powers the entire hotel and uses zero fossil or other fuels. Between that, the regionally produce-forward Restaurant Twist, saunas made from reclaimed wood and ski-in, ski-out access, it’s no wonder the property has been awarded two Michelin Keys.

12. COMO Alpina Dolomites, the Dolomites, Italy

Best for panoramic Dolomites views









Skiing out of COMO Alpina Dolomites. COMO Hotels & Resorts

Atop Italy’s Alpe di Suisi – one of Europe’s largest high-altitude plateaus – COMO Alpina Dolomites offers sensational views across the surrounding UNESCO-protected valley. This convenient ski-in, ski-out hotel is home to the COMO Shambhala wellness facility, which is well-equipped to support the weariest of skiers after a long day on the mountain. The resort’s 60 contemporary rooms have sweeping views of the Dolomites and continue the wellness theme with an in-room yoga mat and meditation videos on the TVs. And if you need a still-outdoorsy break from skiing, the resort offers snow power biking, a thrilling way to explore the lesser-visited trails.